Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Npaj txhij los ua tim khawv lub Annular Solar Eclipse thaum Lub Kaum Hli

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 27, 2023
Npaj txhij los ua tim khawv lub Annular Solar Eclipse thaum Lub Kaum Hli

Next month, an exciting celestial event will take place as the moon will pass between Earth and the sun, giving us a magnificent solar eclipse. For some lucky observers, this will be an annular solar eclipse, where the moon appears smaller in the sky and forms a black circle against the sun.

The annular eclipse on October 14th will be visible in parts of Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. The eclipse will commence in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and will conclude in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. Those outside this path will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse.

It is important to note that observing the eclipse directly with the naked eye, sunglasses, binoculars, or telescopes can be harmful to your eyes. To ensure safe viewing, NASA recommends using protective solar viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers. Alternatively, you can use indirect methods like a pinhole projector to witness this spectacular event.

The path of the annular eclipse will not only cross several states in the United States but will also extend into Mexico, as well as other parts of Central and South America.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness a celestial wonder! Make sure to prepare your eclipse glasses and other necessary viewing equipment to safely enjoy the annular solar eclipse in October.

Qhov chaw:

– Tatan Syuflana/AP

- NASA

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Scientific Instrument on Chandrayaan-3 Module Xa cov ntaub ntawv txaus rau Kev Kawm Yav Tom Ntej Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Kev Cia Siab ploj mus rau Vikram Lander thiab Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

JWST Cov Kev Pom Zoo Qhia Stellar Contamination cuam tshuam nrog kev ntsuas ntawm TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Koj plam

Science

Scientific Instrument on Chandrayaan-3 Module Xa cov ntaub ntawv txaus rau Kev Kawm Yav Tom Ntej Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Kev Cia Siab ploj mus rau Vikram Lander thiab Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

JWST Cov Kev Pom Zoo Qhia Stellar Contamination cuam tshuam nrog kev ntsuas ntawm TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Lwm Tus Hu Xov Tooj: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Tuaj Txog Lub Ntiaj Teb

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments