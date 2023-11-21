Robotic Chemist: Xauv Oxygen Production los ntawm Martian av

Raws li qhov muaj peev xwm ntawm cov neeg hlau thiab cov kev txawj ntse txawj ntse txuas ntxiv rov txheeb xyuas thaj tsam ntawm tib neeg kev tshawb nrhiav, kev ua tiav ntawm cov pa oxygen tau coj peb ib kauj ruam los ze zog rau kev txhawb nqa lub neej ntawm lwm lub ntiaj teb. Ib pab neeg tshawb fawb ntawm University of Science thiab Technology ntawm Tuam Tshoj tau tsim ib qho kev txawj ntse neeg hlau kws muaj txuj ci uas muaj peev xwm rho tawm oxygen los ntawm Martian cov ntaub ntawv.
Thaum lub tswv yim ntawm kev siv cov peev txheej hauv zos rau qhov chaw tshaj tawm txoj moo zoo tau nce traction nyob rau xyoo tas los no, lub peev xwm los tsim cov peev txheej tseem ceeb xws li cov pa oxygen ntawm qhov chaw yuav txo tau cov teeb meem logistical ntawm lub luag haujlwm yav tom ntej. Tus neeg hlau, zoo li lub thawv loj nrog lub caj npab neeg hlau, tau muab nrog Martian meteorites thiab cov khoom sib xyaw uas ua raws li Martian nto. Nrog rau tib neeg kev sib cuam tshuam tsawg kawg nkaus, AI-powered chemist ntiav cov kua qaub thiab alkali txhawm rau rhuav tshem Martian ore thiab tshuaj xyuas nws cov muaj pes tsawg leeg.
Zoo li tus kws ua zaub mov noj ua haujlwm nrog cov khoom xyaw tsawg, tus kws kho mob neeg hlau tau tshawb nrhiav los ntawm 3.7 lab qhov sib xyaw ua ke kom pom qhov zoo tshaj plaws catalyst rau cov tshuaj tiv thaiv oxygen-evolution. Cov catalyst no yuav tso pa oxygen los ntawm dej, ib qho tseem ceeb rau tib neeg txoj sia nyob. Tag nrho cov txheej txheem, los ntawm kev npaj cov khoom siv Martian mus rau kev sim thiab sib txuas cov qauv zoo, tau ua tiav autonomously los ntawm tus kws kho mob neeg hlau.
Hauv lawv txoj kev tshawb fawb luam tawm nyob rau hauv phau ntawv journal Nature Synthesis, pab pawg tau kwv yees tias ib square meter ntawm Martian av tuaj yeem tsim kwv yees li 60 grams ntawm oxygen ib teev twg uas siv lawv cov kws kho mob neeg hlau. Qhov kev txhim kho tshiab no ntxiv rau NASA's Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE), uas tau ua tiav cov pa oxygen los ntawm Martian huab cua nyob rau hauv Perseverance rover.
Qhov cuam tshuam ntawm qhov kev tawg no txuas ntxiv tshaj li kev tsim cov pa oxygen. Lub tshuab hluav taws xob tshuab hluav taws xob muaj peev xwm los qhib kev tsim ntau yam catalysts thiab cov tebchaw siv cov peev txheej hauv zos. Nws lub peev xwm los nrhiav txoj hauv kev tshuaj lom neeg mus rau txhua lub hom phiaj tsis yog tsuas yog muab cov kev daws teeb meem rau kev txhawb nqa tib neeg lub neej nyob rau Mars tab sis thawb cov ciam teb ntawm cov tshuaj synthesis nyob rau hauv tej thaj chaw deb thiab cov peev txheej txwv.
Thaum lub tswv yim ntawm cov kws txawj ntse neeg hlau uas siv tshuaj tua kab mob qhib qhov tsis pub lwm tus paub txog cov peev txheej txawv teb chaws coj peb los ze zog los ua ntau hom planetary, peb tsis tuaj yeem tsis quav ntsej cov lus ceeb toom hauv cov ntawv tseeb. Thaum peb pib taug txoj kev zoo siab no, peb yuav tsum ceev faj thiab xyuas kom meej tias peb cov phooj ywg neeg hlau tuav lawv lub luag haujlwm ua tus pab cuam zoo dua li tsis tig tawm tsam peb.
Cov Lus Nug
Vim li cas lub peev xwm tsim cov pa oxygen ntawm Mars tseem ceeb?
Kev tsim cov pa oxygen ntawm Mars yuav tshem tawm qhov xav tau thauj nws los ntawm lub ntiaj teb, txo tus nqi thiab kev sib tw ntawm tib neeg txoj haujlwm rau lub ntiaj teb. Nws kuj tseem yuav muab cov peev txheej tseem ceeb rau kev txhawb nqa tib neeg lub neej nyob rau Mars los ntawm kev ua kom cov pa ua pa thiab muaj peev xwm ua haujlwm ua lub zog rau lub foob pob hluav taws.
Yuav ua li cas tus neeg hlau chemist extract oxygen los ntawm Martian av?
Tus neeg hlau chemist tshuaj xyuas Martian ore los txiav txim siab nws cov ntsiab lus thiab tom qab ntawd tshawb nrhiav cov catalyst uas tuaj yeem ua rau muaj oxygen-evolution cov tshuaj tiv thaiv los ntawm dej. Los ntawm kev rhuav tshem Martian av thiab siv cov peev txheej hauv zos, tus neeg hlau ua haujlwm tsim cov pa oxygen.
Dab tsi yog qhov cuam tshuam ntawm tus kws kho mob robotic lub peev xwm?
Ntxiv nrog rau kev tsim cov pa oxygen, tus kws kho mob neeg hlau muaj peev xwm nrhiav cov tshuaj lom neeg thiab tsim ntau yam sib txuas uas siv cov peev txheej hauv zos qhib cov hauv kev rau cov tshuaj synthesis nyob rau hauv tej thaj chaw deb thiab cov peev txheej txwv. Nws tuaj yeem hloov pauv txoj hauv kev uas peb mus txog kev siv cov peev txheej hauv kev tshawb nrhiav chaw.
Lwm qhov kev sim ua dab tsi los tsim cov pa oxygen ntawm Mars?
Cov kws kho mob neeg hlau tau ua tiav los ntawm NASA's Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE), uas tau ua tiav cov pa oxygen los ntawm Martian huab cua. Cov kev nce qib hauv cov cuab yeej tsim cov pa oxygen no ua rau peb nkag siab txog kev siv cov peev txheej ntawm Mars thiab ua txoj hauv kev rau tib neeg txoj haujlwm yav tom ntej rau lub Ntiaj Teb Liab.