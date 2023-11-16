Categorizing Tumors and Predicting Patient Outcomes: The Role of Epigenetic Factors in Cancer

Researchers from the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that utilizes epigenetic factors to successfully predict patient outcomes across multiple cancer types. Unlike traditional measures like cancer grade and stage, this AI model examines the gene expression patterns of epigenetic factors, which influence how genes are turned on or off in tumors.

The study, published in Communications Biology, showcases the potential of using epigenetic factors to categorize tumors into distinct groups and predict patient outcomes more accurately. Additionally, this research paves the way for the development of targeted therapies that regulate epigenetic factors in cancer treatment.

Epigenetic factors play a crucial role in cancer and its progression, influencing the state of chromatin and the levels of various factors that maintain this state. Factors like modified histone proteins and extra methyl groups on DNA can impact cancer outcomes. Understanding these differences between tumors can provide insights into why some patients respond differently to treatments and experience varying outcomes.

To investigate the relationship between epigenetic patterns and clinical outcomes, the researchers analyzed the expression patterns of 720 epigenetic factors, categorizing tumors from 24 different cancer types into distinct clusters. They found that for 10 of the cancers, these clusters were associated with significant differences in patient outcomes, including progression-free survival, disease-specific survival, and overall survival.

The clusters associated with poor outcomes tended to have higher cancer stages, larger tumor sizes, or more severe spread indicators. Notably, the prognostic efficacy of an epigenetic factor depended on the tissue-of-origin of the cancer type, even among pediatric cancers.

Using the expression levels of these epigenetic factors, the researchers trained an AI model to predict patient outcomes specifically for the five cancer types that showed significant differences in survival measurements. The model successfully divided patients into two groups—one with higher chances of better outcomes and another with higher chances of poorer outcomes.

The overlap between the genes crucial for the AI model and the cluster-defining signature genes further validated the findings. The researchers suggest that similar AI models based on epigenetic factors can be created for pediatric cancers to better understand the decision-making process in treatment selection.

This research provides a roadmap for the development of AI models that utilize publicly-available prognostic epigenetic factors, offering exciting potential for predicting specific treatment targets in cancer therapy.

FAQ

What are epigenetic factors?

Epigenetic factors are factors that influence how genes are turned on or off within cells. They play a crucial role in various biological processes and have been implicated in diseases, including cancer.

How do epigenetic factors impact cancer outcomes?

Epigenetic factors can affect the state of chromatin, the complex of DNA and proteins that make up chromosomes. Modifications to histone proteins and DNA bases can impact gene expression and influence cancer outcomes. Understanding these factors can help explain why some patients respond differently to treatments and experience varying outcomes.

Dab tsi yog qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tshawb fawb no?

This research demonstrates the potential of using epigenetic factors to predict patient outcomes across multiple cancer types and categorize tumors into distinct groups. It provides insights into the role of epigenetics in cancer progression and opens avenues for developing targeted therapies that regulate epigenetic factors.

(Source: UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center – www.uclahealth.org)