Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Hnub ci muaj zog cua daj cua dub los tawm tsam ua ntej hnub ci dab noj hnub

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 13, 2023
Hnub ci muaj zog cua daj cua dub los tawm tsam ua ntej hnub ci dab noj hnub

Yesterday, reports emerged that a co-rotating interaction region (CIR) was forming near Earth’s magnetosphere, caused by the merging of slow and fast-moving solar winds. Unfortunately, the situation is set to worsen today, October 13, as a fresh wave of solar winds from a worm-like coronal hole is expected to trigger a powerful solar storm event. This event is predicted to occur just before the annular solar eclipse takes place in the early hours of October 14.

According to SpaceWeather.com, a stream of solar wind is anticipated to reach Earth later today. These winds are flowing at a speed of approximately 500 km/s from a narrow hole in the sun’s atmosphere. Consequently, geomagnetic unrest and auroras around the Arctic Circle are likely to be ignited by their arrival. Tamitha Skov, also known as Space Weather Woman, further corroborated this information, forecasting a 50 percent chance of a major storm at high latitudes and a 15 percent chance of a minor storm at mid-latitude in her post on X.

Unlike a coronal mass ejection (CME), which typically triggers solar storms, the upcoming storm will be caused solely by solar winds. However, these “winds” are not to be underestimated. They are powerful waves of plasma originating in the corona of the Sun, containing solar particles and strong magnetic fields. As these formidable solar winds strike Earth’s magnetosphere, they create small cracks through a process called co-rotating interaction region (CIR), temporarily leaving our planet vulnerable to solar radiation. The solar winds forcefully penetrate the magnetosphere and induce solar storms even in the absence of a CME.

To collect data on solar activities, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) relies on three crucial instruments. The Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) measures the longitudinal and vector magnetic fields across the entire visible solar disk. The Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE) assesses the Sun’s extreme ultraviolet irradiance. Finally, the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) provides continuous observations of the solar chromosphere and corona in seven extreme ultraviolet (EUV) channels.

Qhov chaw:
- SpaceWeather.com
– Tamitha Skov, Space Weather Woman

By Robert Andrew

lwm yam Post

Science

Cov kws tshawb nrhiav daim ntawv qhia Gene hloov pauv hauv ntau hom hlwb hlwb thiab lawv txuas rau Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Kev nkag siab tshiab rau hauv 3D Structure ntawm Nucleon Resonances

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Tsev Neeg Wilson Tshawb Fawb Lub Hnub Qub ntawm Star Party

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Koj plam

Science

Cov kws tshawb nrhiav daim ntawv qhia Gene hloov pauv hauv ntau hom hlwb hlwb thiab lawv txuas rau Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Kev nkag siab tshiab rau hauv 3D Structure ntawm Nucleon Resonances

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Tsev Neeg Wilson Tshawb Fawb Lub Hnub Qub ntawm Star Party

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ib qho kev nkag siab ntawm Random Rhythms: Sib piv Oscillations

Oct 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments