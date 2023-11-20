Ib qhov xwm txheej tsis meej ua rau tus tswv tsheb xav tsis thoob thiab cov tub ceev xwm xav tsis thoob

By

Cov neeg nyob hauv ib cheeb tsam uas ntsiag to tau xav tsis thoob los ntawm lawv txoj kev pw tsaug zog los ntawm lub suab nrov nrov uas tau rov qab los ntawm huab cua, ua rau muaj kev tshee hnyo hauv av. Qhov kev ceeb toom tshwm sim tau hu xov tooj rau tub ceev xwm, uas tuaj txog sai sai ntawm qhov chaw. Qhov lawv nrhiav tau yog ob qho tib si xav tsis thoob thiab xav tsis thoob - lub qhov loj heev tau tawg rau hauv lub ru tsev ntawm tus txiv neej lub tsheb.

Raws li tus tswv bewildered, Romain, tau roused los ntawm nws tsaug zog los ntawm tub ceev xwm, nws tau ntsib nrog cov xov xwm uas xav tsis thoob tias tam sim no nws muaj lub hnub ci tshiab, zoo siab ntawm ib qho khoom tsis paub. Txawm hais tias qhov ua rau ntawm kev puas tsuaj tseem yog qhov tsis paub, qhov twg ntawm qhov cuam tshuam tau pom tias yuav tsum muaj lub zog tseem ceeb los rhuav tshem lub ru tsev hlau. Qhov no ua rau cov neeg tua hluav taws xav tias lub meteorite yuav yog lub luag haujlwm.

Nyob rau hauv kev sib tw los daws qhov enigma, cov neeg tua hluav taws ua tib zoo tswj lub tsheb mus rau nws sab, vam tias yuav nrhiav pom ib qho tsis paub zais hauv. Txawm hais tias lawv siv zog, txhua yam lawv pom yog ib qho me me ntawm ntoo lossis pob zeb, uas tsuas yog ua haujlwm kom tob rau qhov kev nkag siab ntawm kev xav. Kev txhawj xeeb txog cov xov tooj cua muaj peev xwm ua rau cov tub ceev xwm tawm tsam thaj chaw, ua rau muaj kev nkag siab zoo thiab tsis paub tseeb.

Tus tauj ncov loj Matthieu Colobert, tus thawj tub rog tua hluav taws, lees paub qhov muaj peev xwm ntawm lub meteorite, hais tias, "Txog thaum pov thawj rau qhov tsis sib xws, nws yog ib qho. Peb tsis tau pom cov khoom, yog li qhov tsis ntseeg tseem nyob. Tab sis muab lub xeev ntawm lub tsheb, txhua yam qhia tias nws tuaj yeem yog ib qho. "

Qhov xwm txheej no tsis yog ib qho tshwm sim nyob ib leeg, raws li cov ntawv ceeb toom tsis ntev los no tau ua rau pom qhov loj meteorite hauv Antarctica tom qab ntau txhiab xyoo raug faus hauv qab dej khov.

Qhov rov ua rau ntau cov lus nug tsis teb thiab lub hauv paus chiv keeb ntawm cov khoom tsis meej tseem tsis tau txiav txim siab. Thaum qhov kev tshawb nrhiav txuas ntxiv mus, cov neeg nyob hauv zos tau tso tseg los xav txog qhov muaj peev xwm tuaj xyuas cov neeg tuaj txawv teb chaws uas tau tso tseg lub qhov khoob hauv Romain lub tsheb.

FAQ

1. Dab tsi ua rau lub tsheb puas?

Qhov tseeb ntawm qhov kev puas tsuaj tseem tsis paub. Txawm li cas los xij, raws li qhov cuam tshuam tseem ceeb uas yuav tsum tau ua kom tawg lub tsheb lub ru tsev hlau, cov neeg tua hluav taws xav tias lub meteorite yuav yog lub luag haujlwm.

2. Puas muaj pov thawj pom ntawm qhov chaw?

Cov neeg tua hluav taws tau tshawb xyuas lub tsheb kom huv si thiab pom tsuas yog ib qho me me ntawm ntoo lossis pob zeb. Txawm hais tias qhov kev tshawb pom no tsis tau muab cov lus teb meej, nws ua rau muaj kev ntshai ntawm xov tooj cua thiab ua rau cov tub ceev xwm kaw qhov chaw.

3. Qhov no puas yog thawj zaug uas lub meteorite tau tshwm sim?

Tsis yog, tau muaj cov xwm txheej yav dhau los uas cov meteorites tau tshaj tawm xov xwm. Nyuam qhuav pib lub xyoo no, ib lub meteorite loj tau pom nyob rau hauv Antarctica tom qab raug faus rau ntau txhiab xyoo.