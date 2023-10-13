Lub neej hauv nroog

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 13, 2023
Npaj txhij rau ib feem hnub ci dab noj hnub hauv Ontario

This weekend, Ontario’s skies will be graced with a partial solar eclipse. Starting just before noon on Saturday, the moon will gradually cover the sun, creating a crescent shape when viewed from the province. The eclipse is expected to last for about two-and-a-half hours, with the maximum coverage occurring at approximately 1:09 p.m. in Toronto.

While Ontario will experience a partial eclipse, parts of the United States will witness an annular eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire.” In an annular eclipse, the moon is further away from the Earth and does not fully block the sunlight, creating a ring-like shape.

To safely observe the solar eclipse, it is crucial to avoid looking directly at the sun. Researcher and programmer for astronomy and space sciences at the Ontario Science Centre, Daliah Bibas, recommends using certified solar viewing glasses. These glasses have a solar filter that reduces harmful ultraviolet light. Alternatively, indirect methods such as projecting the sun’s light onto a surface using a small hole in an object can also be used.

If you miss this weekend’s event, don’t worry. The next opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse in Ontario is just six months away on April 8th. Although it won’t be a complete eclipse, it will be a remarkable sight, with nearly 99.9% coverage. After April, the next opportunity for a partial solar eclipse in Ontario will be in 2029.

Get ready to put on your solar viewing glasses or grab a piece of paper with a small hole to safely observe the fascinating celestial phenomenon this weekend.

Qhov chaw:
– Ontario Science Centre
- CTV Xov Xwm Toronto
- timeanddate.com

