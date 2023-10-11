Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Ancient Remnants ntawm 120 lab-xyoo-laus Tectonic phaj pom nyob rau hauv Borneo

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 11, 2023
Ancient Remnants ntawm 120 lab-xyoo-laus Tectonic phaj pom nyob rau hauv Borneo

Experts have made a remarkable discovery in Borneo, uncovering ancient remnants of a tectonic plate believed to be 120 million years old. This finding adds to the ongoing stream of new discoveries about our planet, from previously unknown continents to hidden oceans.

The existence of the 120-million-year-old tectonic plate, now named Pontus, was predicted when Suzanna van de Lagemaat, a graduate geologist at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, and her supervisor, Douwe van Hinsbergen, analyzed geological data from mountains in the Asia-Pacific region. While studying rock formations in northern Borneo, Van de Lagemaat identified clear signs of the ancient Pontus plate.

Further research in the magnetic lab indicated that these rocks were originally from a different and previously unknown plate. The Pontus plate was estimated to have been about a quarter of the size of the Pacific Ocean and was located beneath the ocean that separated Eurasia and Australia during the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea.

As Pangaea separated, the Pontus plate was believed to have been subducted by other plates that carried countries like The Philippines and Borneo to their present-day locations. Van de Lagemaat’s research focused on the Junction Region, a complex area of tectonic plate activity that spans Japan, Borneo, the Philippines, New Guinea, and New Zealand.

Through her research, Van de Lagemaat reconstructed the tectonic plate movements that have occurred from the time of the dinosaurs up to the present day. This discovery provides valuable insights into the history of Earth’s crust and deepens our understanding of the complex dynamics that shape our planet.

Qhov chaw:
- Tshooj Lus

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

Science

Tus qauv tshiab AI tsim los ntawm NASA los kwv yees hnub ci cua daj cua dub

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Aims for New Speed Record

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Excitement Builds for Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta’s Mass Ascension and Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Koj plam

Science

Tus qauv tshiab AI tsim los ntawm NASA los kwv yees hnub ci cua daj cua dub

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Aims for New Speed Record

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Excitement Builds for Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta’s Mass Ascension and Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Simulating Backwards Time Travel May Solve Physics Problems

Oct 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments