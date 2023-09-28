Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Ib txoj hauv kev cog lus rau Mitigating Runaway Electrons hauv Fusion Devices

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 28, 2023
Ib txoj hauv kev cog lus rau Mitigating Runaway Electrons hauv Fusion Devices

Researchers led by Chang Liu of Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have made a breakthrough discovery that could accelerate the arrival of controlled fusion energy on Earth. They have uncovered a promising approach to mitigating damaging runaway electrons created by disruptions in tokamak fusion devices. The key to this approach is harnessing a unique type of plasma wave known as Alfvén waves.

Alfvén waves have traditionally been known to loosen the confinement of high-energy particles in tokamak reactors, reducing the efficiency of these devices. However, the researchers found that the loosening caused by Alfvén waves can actually diffuse or scatter high-energy electrons before they can grow into avalanches that damage the tokamak components. This circular process involves the runaway electrons creating instabilities that give rise to Alfvén waves, which in turn prevent the formation of avalanches.

The researchers derived a theory that explains the circular nature of these interactions, and their results aligned well with experiments conducted on the DIII-D National Fusion Facility. They also tested their theory on the Summit supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and obtained positive results.

This discovery could have significant implications for the advancement of fusion energy, particularly in the development of fusion power plants. By mitigating the risk of disruptions and runaway electrons, the efficiency and safety of tokamak facilities can be enhanced. The researchers are now planning experimental campaigns to further develop their findings.

Overall, this breakthrough discovery provides a comprehensive explanation for the role of Alfvén waves in mitigating runaway electrons and establishes a link between these waves and the generation of runaway electrons in tokamak devices.

Source: Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.085102)

By Gabriel Botha

lwm yam Post

Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Methane Cycling hauv Arctic Lakes ntawm kev hloov pauv huab cua

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA thiab SpaceX teeb tsa lub Kaum Hli Ntuj Hnub rau Lub Hom Phiaj Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tswj cov ncuav qab zib nyiam rau tus kheej hauv online kev paub

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Koj plam

Science

Txoj kev tshawb no nthuav tawm qhov cuam tshuam ntawm Methane Cycling hauv Arctic Lakes ntawm kev hloov pauv huab cua

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA thiab SpaceX teeb tsa lub Kaum Hli Ntuj Hnub rau Lub Hom Phiaj Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Qhov tseem ceeb ntawm kev tswj cov ncuav qab zib nyiam rau tus kheej hauv online kev paub

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA nthuav dav kev ua haujlwm ntawm New Horizons Spacecraft rau Kev Tshawb Fawb Txog Kev Tshawb Fawb

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments