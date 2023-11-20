Qhov Kev Tshawb Nrhiav Zoo Tshaj Plaws los ntawm NASA's James Webb Telescope Muab Kev Pom Zoo Tshiab rau hauv Galactic Center

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope tau ua rau cov kws tshawb fawb xav tsis thoob nrog nws lub peev xwm tshwj xeeb, lub sijhawm no muab kev pom zoo ntawm lub hnub qub Sagittarius C (Sgr C) lub hnub qub tsim nyob hauv plawv ntawm peb lub galaxy. Nyob ze li ntawm 300 lub teeb-xyoos deb ntawm lub qhov dub loj heev Sagittarius A ntawm qhov chaw ntawm Milky Way, Sgr C yog qhov pom ntawm 500,000 hnub qub, nrog rau qhov tshwj xeeb ntawm kev sau ntawm protostars nyiag lub tsom teeb.

Hauv cov duab zoo nkauj no, Webb qhov kev daws teeb meem uas tsis tau pom dua thiab rhiab heev nthuav tawm ntau yam tsis tau pom dua hauv thaj av no. Samuel Crowe, tus kws tshawb fawb tseem ceeb thiab tus tub ntxhais kawm ntawv kawm tiav hauv University of Virginia hais tias "Webb nthuav tawm cov ntsiab lus tsis txaus ntseeg, tso cai rau peb kawm txog kev tsim lub hnub qub hauv ib puag ncig zoo li no ua tsis tau yav dhau los," Qhov kev pom zoo tshaj plaws no tshwm sim los ntawm qhov tsis muaj cov ntaub ntawv infrared yav dhau los thiab lub peev xwm loj ntawm Webb telescope.

Ib qho ntawm cov kev tshawb pom tseem ceeb yog qhov muaj cov protostar loj, ntau dua 30 npaug ntawm peb lub hnub, nyob hauv pawg tub ntxhais hluas hnub qub no. Thaum huab cua nyob ib puag ncig cov protostars zoo li tsaus nti thiab muaj neeg nyob tsawg, nws yog, qhov tseeb, ib qho ntawm cov galaxy cov cheeb tsam uas muaj neeg coob coob. Cov huab qhov ntom ntom thaiv lub teeb los ntawm cov hnub qub nyob tom qab nws, tsim kom muaj kev tsis pom kev.

Webb's Near-Infrared Lub Koob Yees Duab (NIRCam) tau ntes cov ionized hydrogen emissions nyob ib ncig ntawm lub hauv qab ntawm cov huab tsaus nti hauv vibrant cyan hues. Lub cheeb tsam hydrogen no loj heev ncav cuag cov kev sib tw uas twb muaj lawm, raws li nws txuas mus deb tshaj qhov tau pom yav dhau los. Astronomers tam sim no tau ntsib nrog txoj haujlwm tseem ceeb ntawm kev nkag siab lub hauv paus chiv keeb thiab kev cuam tshuam ntawm thaj av hydrogen txuas ntxiv.

Lwm qhov enigma ntxim nyiam nyob hauv cov kab tawg thiab chaotic zoo li cov qauv hauv cov ionized hydrogen, uas xav tau kev tshawb nrhiav ntxiv. Rubén Fedriani, tus kws tshawb fawb ntawm qhov project ntawm Instituto Astrofísica de Andalucía hauv Spain, piav qhia lub chaw galactic yog "qhov chaw muaj neeg coob coob, muaj kev kub ntxhov," uas cov huab cua loj heev tsim cov hnub qub uas cuam tshuam nrog cov pa ib puag ncig los ntawm lawv cov dej ntws tawm, dav hlau. , thiab hluav taws xob.

Raws li cov kws tshawb fawb txuas ntxiv mus nthuav tawm cov kev paub tsis meej uas tau muab zais rau hauv lub ntiaj teb dav dav dav dav, James Webb Telescope qhov kev tshawb pom los ntawm lub plawv ntawm peb lub galaxy muab lub sijhawm tsis tau muaj dua los ua kom nkag siab ntxiv rau hauv cosmic secrets. Nyob ib ncig ntawm tsuas yog 25,000 lub teeb xyoo deb ntawm lub ntiaj teb, lub galactic chaw muab astronomers nrog saib ze ze ntawm ib tug neeg lub hnub qub, tso lub teeb nyob rau hauv lub intricate txheej txheem ntawm lub hnub qub tsim thiab nws dependence rau lub cim cosmic ib puag ncig. Nrog txhua qhov kev tshwm sim, Webb telescope paving txoj kev rau kev nkag siab tob txog peb lub ntiaj teb.