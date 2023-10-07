Lub neej hauv nroog

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Observing the Moon, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn in the Sky

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 7, 2023
This article provides a summary of the current sky events, including the positions and movements of Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn.

In the morning sky, brilliant Venus can be seen in the east-southeast before sunrise. It is currently at its maximum rising interval before sunrise, which will last until November 6th. At an hour before sunrise, Venus is over 30° above the east-southeast horizon and is moving eastward in front of the constellation Leo. It is located less than 20° to the lower left of Regulus, the brightest star in Leo. However, due to the presence of a bright moon in the sky, this may be the last morning for over a week to see Leo’s stars without the aid of binoculars.

Jupiter, on the other hand, can be found in the western sky, less than 20° up and over 125° from Venus. The gap between Venus and Jupiter continues to widen each day. When the separation reaches 180°, Jupiter will set as Venus rises. This will occur on December 10th. Afterward, Jupiter will set before Venus rises.

In the evening sky, Saturn is visible above the south-southeast horizon after sunset. It is not as bright as Venus or Jupiter but is still one of the brightest star-like bodies in the sky. Saturn can be found about 30° above the horizon and is approximately 20° above the star Fomalhaut.

During the night, Jupiter, Saturn, and the moon will appear farther westward due to Earth’s rotation. Saturn will be in the southern sky less than three hours after sunset and will set over an hour before Venus rises. Jupiter will be in the southeast as midnight approaches and will once again be visible in the western sky before sunrise.

Observing the moon, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn in the sky can provide a fascinating celestial experience. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness these beautiful celestial bodies as they move and interact in the night sky.

Qhov chaw:
- US Naval Observatory's MICA computer program

