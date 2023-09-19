Kev zoo nkauj ntawm Venus, lub hli, thiab Regulus nyob rau hauv thaum sawv ntxov ntuj

Tag kis no, ntuj gazers raug kho kom zoo nkauj zoo li Venus, lub hli crescent, thiab lub hnub qub Regulus sib sau ua ke nyob rau saum ntuj sab hnub tuaj ua ntej hnub tuaj. Venus thiab Saturn kuj yog qhov kev tawm tsam, txhais tau tias lawv sib nrug ntawm 180 ° saum ntuj. Txawm li cas los xij, thaum Venus ci txaus los ci los ntawm qhov tsaus ntuj ze ntawm lub qab ntug, Saturn qhov pom tau zoo heev.
Venus, poj huab tais ntawm lub ntuj thaum sawv ntxov, ci ntsa iab txog 30 ° saum lub qab ntug, nthuav tawm tag nrho cov hnub qub zoo li lub cev saum ntuj. Nws tuaj yeem ua yuam kev yooj yim rau lub teeb ntawm lub dav hlau vim nws qhov ci ntsa iab. Regulus, lub hnub qub ci tshaj plaws hauv Leo, yog 2.4 ° rau sab laug ntawm Venus. Tag kis no, lub hli yog 16% illuminated thiab tshwm 5.9 ° rau sab laug ntawm Venus. Earthshine, lub hnub ci pom los ntawm lub ntiaj teb dej hiav txwv, huab, thiab av, maj mam illuminated hmo ntuj feem ntawm lub hli.
Cov kev sib sau ua ke ntawm Venus, lub hli, thiab Regulus yog heev heev nyob rau hauv lub xyoo tom ntej. Nyob rau hauv 2024, lawv yuav haum rau hauv lub voj voog 2.6 ° nyob rau hauv txoj kab uas hla nyob rau hauv yav tsaus ntuj ntuj. Thaum Lub Yim Hli 5th ntawm xyoo ntawd, Venus yuav qis dua 5 ° saum lub qab ntug ntawm peb caug feeb tom qab hnub poob.
Xyoo 2025, thaum lub Cuaj Hlis 19th, peb lub cev xilethi-aus yuav haum rau hauv lub voj voog tsuas yog 1.3 ° hauv txoj kab uas hla, tsim kom pom kev ua pa. Xyoo tom ntej, thaum Lub Xya Hli 16, lawv yuav haum rau hauv lub voj voog 7.8 °, txuas ntxiv mus rau qhov pom ntawm lub koob yees duab.
Nyob rau yav tsaus ntuj ntuj, Mars tsis pom, thaum Saturn tshwm nyob rau sab hnub tuaj saum ntuj li ib teev tom qab hnub poob. Jupiter nce txog 68 feeb tom qab tsaus ntuj thiab tuaj yeem pom nyob rau sab hnub tuaj-sab hnub tuaj txog li ib teev tom qab.
Nws yog ib qho kev kho mob los ua pov thawj cov kev sib sau saum ntuj ceeb tsheej no thiab nco ntsoov txog kev zoo nkauj thiab kev loj hlob ntawm peb lub ntiaj teb.
