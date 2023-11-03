यकुजा स्पिन-ऑफ का विकास: एक ड्रैगन गैडेन की तरह

Amidst the whirlwind of anticipation surrounding the Yakuza franchise, a new spin-off has emerged, shedding light on former protagonist Kiryu Kazuma. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name originally began as a simple downloadable expansion, crafted to bridge the gap between the main sequels. However, it quickly evolved into a captivating game of its own.

Masayoshi Yokoyama, the writer behind Like a Dragon Gaiden, revealed that the idea for the spin-off originated as an interlude within the upcoming full sequel, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. “There isn’t a significant distinction between Like a Dragon Gaiden and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth,” explained Yokoyama. “In a way, Like a Dragon Gaiden was born from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.”

Initially, the developers intended to present Kiryu’s past through a brief 30-minute interlude in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. However, they soon realized that this storyline had the potential to captivate players as a separate game. Despite the additional workload, they decided to leverage the same engine and transform it into a full-fledged spin-off. This transformation took them only six months to accomplish.

Delving into Like a Dragon Gaiden will reveal the untold story of Kiryu Kazuma since the series shifted its focus away from him in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. As Kiryu also returns as a dual protagonist in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Gaiden serves as a side story that unfolds during the events of Yakuza: Like a Dragon but veers away from its main storyline.

To heighten the connection between the spin-off and the sequel, Like a Dragon Gaiden will include a special trial version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, providing players with a taste of what’s to come. However, the western release of Gaiden will remain a digital version, available exclusively in Japan. Players will immerse themselves in the authentic Japanese experience, playing with the original Japanese audio accompanied by English subtitles.

The evolution of Like a Dragon Gaiden showcases the commitment of RGG Studio in delivering compelling narratives within the Yakuza universe. From a mere interlude to a standalone game, this spin-off promises to captivate fans and newcomers alike, shedding light on Kiryu’s mysterious past.

Q: How long did it take to develop Like a Dragon Gaiden?

A: Like a Dragon Gaiden was developed in just six months.

Q: Will Like a Dragon Gaiden have a physical release in the west?

A: No, Like a Dragon Gaiden will only have a physical release in Japan.

Q: Can players expect an English dubbed version of Like a Dragon Gaiden?

A: No, the spin-off will be available with Japanese audio and English subtitles.