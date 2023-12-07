नए गेम अवार्ड्स 2023 के नामांकित व्यक्तियों का खुलासा: गेम्स की रोमांचक लाइनअप

The Game Awards 2023 is almost here, and gaming enthusiasts around the world are eagerly waiting to see which games will take home the prestigious awards. This year’s lineup of nominees promises an exciting and diverse selection of games across various genres.

The coveted Game of the Year award will be contended by six exceptional titles. “Alan Wake 2” from the creators of “Control” offers a psychological survival horror experience, where two protagonists must navigate separate realities to uncover the truth behind ritualistic murders.

“Baldur’s Gate 3” takes players on an epic campaign set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. Captured by Mind Flayers, players must decide whether to resist their corruption or embrace newfound powers.

The critically acclaimed “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” franchise makes a return, featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a thrilling adventure through Marvel’s New York. The iconic villain Venom poses a significant threat to the heroes’ lives and the city they protect.

Fans of survival horror will rejoice with the “Resident Evil 4” remake, which brings the 2005 classic to new heights with modernized gameplay and stunning graphics.

“Super Mario Bros. Wonder” promises a delightful and nostalgic experience, while “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” offers another epic installment in the legendary franchise.

Aside from the Game of the Year category, The Game Awards 2023 also features various other categories including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, and Best Audio Design, among others. Each category showcases outstanding achievements in different aspects of game development and design.

The Game Awards 2023 will be streamed live on YouTube, bringing the excitement and anticipation to fans worldwide. As the gaming industry continues to evolve and push boundaries, this year’s nominees demonstrate the incredible talent and innovation within the gaming community.

