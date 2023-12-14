सामाजिक सुरक्षा ने दिसंबर भुगतान अनुसूची की घोषणा की

The United States Social Security Administration has released the schedule for December benefit payments. This calendar allows beneficiaries to plan their financial situation accordingly. The amount of benefit one receives depends on their maximum wage as an American worker, as well as other factors such as years worked and retirement age. To receive a monthly benefit of $3,808, individuals must have applied for Social Security at their Full Retirement Age of 67.

While Social Security provides essential financial support, finding supplementary sources of income can be beneficial. However, it is important to be mindful of the number of hours worked to avoid tax implications. Selling unnecessary belongings, downsizing housing, or even selling a vehicle can also contribute to financial stability.

If relying solely on Social Security proves challenging, seeking solutions through additional income streams is advisable. Consulting with an attorney or advisor is recommended to address any potential tax-related concerns.

The December schedule for Social Security payments varies depending on one’s birth date. Retirees born between the 1st and the 10th of the month will receive their benefits on the second Wednesday, which falls on the 13th. Those born on other dates will receive their benefits on the third and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Supplemental Security Income income will be sent on December 1st and 29th, while retirement or disability benefits for those born between the 11th and 20th will be received on December 20th. Payments for individuals born between the 21st and 31st will be made on December 27th.

It’s important to note that the payment dates provided are estimates, and the actual arrival of funds may vary depending on individual bank processing times. If there are delays, recipients are advised to contact their bank first before reaching out to the Social Security Administration.

Looking ahead, it is projected that pensions may increase by an average of $120 in payments by 2024. However, these adjustments will not affect the scheduled payment dates. It is crucial for beneficiaries to also consider potential tax increases and stay informed to avoid unexpected surprises.