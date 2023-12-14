अधिकारी चोरी के वाहन और सेंधमारी के बाद संदिग्धों का पता लगाने में सार्वजनिक सहायता मांग रहे हैं

Authorities in Lamoille County are turning to the public for help in their ongoing investigation into a recent burglary at the River Valley Store in Johnson. The incident took place early Sunday morning, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

During the burglary, the suspects managed to make off with a significant amount of stolen goods. Over 50 cartons of cigarettes, 60 vape cartridges, and $450 in coins were reported missing. Additionally, the property damage caused during the crime has resulted in an estimated $12,000 in losses for the business.

Video footage from the scene captured the culprits fleeing in a stolen Dodge 5500 dump truck. This development has prompted authorities to issue a statewide alert for the stolen vehicle. Moreover, arrest warrants have been issued for the two identified suspects: Amanda Laraway, a resident of Johnson, and Dilian Jiron, who hails from North Hyde Park.

With an ongoing investigation underway, law enforcement officials are encouraging anyone with any information about the crime or the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward. The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department can be contacted at 802-888-3502.

By seeking the assistance of the public, authorities hope to expedite the apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of the stolen dump truck. The collaboration between law enforcement and community members can be instrumental in bringing those responsible for the crime to justice.