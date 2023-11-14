Mattel, the renowned toy company responsible for iconic brands like Barbie and Hot Wheels, is facing a lawsuit alleging that it never fulfilled its pledge to donate $49 million to the UCLA Children’s Hospital. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the University of California and the UCLA Foundation, accuses Mattel of breach of contract and seeks the full amount of the original pledge, as well as damages for financial difficulties caused by the company’s decision to retract its commitment.

According to the lawsuit, Mattel made the initial pledge in 2017, which was intended to support the construction of a new tower in the children’s hospital. However, the company later claimed that UCLA had abandoned its plans for the tower, thereby nullifying the conditions of the pledge. UCLA, on the other hand, argues that these claims are baseless excuses fabricated by Mattel to back out of the agreement.

The dispute between Mattel and UCLA underscores the significant impact that the unfulfilled pledge has had on the children’s hospital. Not only has the hospital missed out on the promised funds, but it has also faced challenges in financing the construction of the new tower and securing other potential sponsorships. Furthermore, the suit contends that Mattel’s actions have damaged the hospital’s overall fundraising efforts by demonstrating that a lack of accountability accompanies reneging on commitments.

While Mattel maintains that it values its relationship with UCLA Health, the lawsuit alleges that the company’s decision to withhold the pledged donation has resulted in “significant financial injury” to the children’s hospital. UCLA Health, as a last resort, has taken legal action to compel Mattel to honor its commitment. The university expresses hope that a resolution can be reached through respectful dialogue in the shared interest of children’s care and well-being.

