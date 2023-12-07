मशीन लर्निंग बहुघटक सामग्रियों के लिए सतही भविष्यवाणी में क्रांति लाती है

Machine learning algorithms have revolutionized the field of material science, providing faster and more accurate predictions for surface structures of multicomponent materials. Previously, predicting material surface structures as a function of thermodynamic variables was limited by the computational resources required for accurate energy simulations and statistical sampling. However, a new approach utilizing a bi-faceted computational loop has accelerated both energy scoring and statistical sampling methods.

Researchers have developed fast, scalable, and data-efficient machine learning interatomic potentials that are trained on high-throughput density-functional-theory calculations. By utilizing closed-loop active learning, these algorithms can predict surface phase diagrams of multicomponent materials. In addition, Markov chain Monte Carlo sampling in the semigrand canonical ensemble is enabled by using virtual surface sites.

The study demonstrates the effectiveness of this new approach by predicting the surfaces of GaN(0001), Si(111), and SrTiO3(001) materials, which are consistent with past work and also reveal previously unreported surface terminations. This suggests that the proposed strategy can effectively model complex material surfaces and discover new surface terminations that were previously unknown.

By combining the power of machine learning with computational simulations, researchers are now able to overcome the limitations of traditional methods and accelerate the discovery of new material surface structures. This advancement has significant implications for various applications, such as catalysis and electronics, where understanding material surfaces and interfaces is crucial. With the ability to predict surface structures more efficiently and accurately, scientists can now make more informed decisions in designing and optimizing materials for specific applications.

