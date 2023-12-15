स्पेसएक्स ने डायरेक्ट-टू-सेल सैटेलाइट के साथ स्टारलिंक 7-9 मिशन लॉन्च किया

SpaceX is gearing up for a Falcon 9 launch from California in an effort to recover from a series of scrapped launches earlier in the week. The Starlink 7-9 mission will see the deployment of 21 satellites into low Earth orbit, a routine task for the company. However, what sets this mission apart is the inclusion of the first six Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities. This new feature will enable mobile network operators worldwide to offer seamless global access to texting, calling, and browsing, even in remote areas.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch at 9:19 p.m. PST, with live coverage available on Spaceflight Now starting 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

During an event in August 2022, SpaceX founder Elon Musk unveiled this direct-to-cell promise for the Starlink network. He claimed that it would eliminate dead zones even in the most remote parts of the world, describing it as a “massive game changer.” Musk emphasized that even in extreme scenarios like natural disasters, where cell towers are taken out, phones connected to the Starlink network would still function.

SpaceX has communicated its plans to the Federal Communication’s (FCC) Satellite Licensing Division, stating its intention to launch approximately 840 direct-to-cell capable satellites over the next six months. Jameson Dempsey, SpaceX’s director of satellite policy, requested that the launch license include authority for all 7,500 satellites in their direct-to-cell modification application.

In addition to partnering with T-Mobile in the United States, SpaceX has collaboration agreements with companies in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and Switzerland. The service in the U.S. will utilize the existing T-Mobile mid-band PCS spectrum to deliver connectivity across the country.

The Starlink 7-9 mission will deploy both the direct-to-cell satellites and regular Starlink V2 Minis using a Falcon 9 rocket. The first stage booster will separate and land on the droneship, “Of Course I Still Love You,” situated in the Pacific Ocean.

As of the time of writing, there is no information available regarding the number of missions flown by the flight-proven payload fairings that house the Starlink satellites.