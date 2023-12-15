Victoria Gotti Contemplates Selling NYC Properties, But Not Without the Right Offer

Victoria Gotti, daughter of infamous mobster John Gotti, has listed nine of her New York City properties for sale, according to sources. However, Gotti has clarified that she is not actively looking to sell unless she receives an offer that is too good to refuse. With a portfolio of 17 properties worth $36 million, Gotti claims to receive offers regularly. While she entertains the possibility of selling if a promising offer comes her way, she asserts that none of her properties are currently on the market.

These properties were inherited by Gotti during her divorce from her ex-husband, Carmine Agnello, in 2002. The collection includes retail and automotive structures scattered throughout Queens. While interested buyers and brokers frequently inquire about these properties, Gotti remains firm in her stance that they are not for sale.

Although Gotti’s properties hold significant value, they come with substantial upkeep costs. Records show that she currently owes over $635,000 in property taxes for these assets. One notable property on Liberty Avenue, spanning three lots and boasting over 80 feet of frontage, was recently relisted.

As for pricing, interested parties are encouraged to submit non-binding offers with their own specific terms. The broker representing Gotti’s listings, Richard Libbey of Atlantic Beach Associates, has received numerous offers, including a recent bid of $5 million. However, selling these properties has presented its challenges, particularly during the pandemic. Eviction battles ensued when tenants failed to pay rent even after a property was sold on Gotti’s behalf in 2020.

Libbey emphasizes the need for potential buyers to demonstrate proof of financing for any serious offer. Referring to these properties as “legacy listings,” he underscores the importance of substantial financial backing to finalize a deal. Gotti’s connections to the notorious John Gotti add an intriguing aspect to the sales, as he facilitated Agnello’s induction into the Gambino family when he married Gotti.