उत्तरी कैरोलिना के काले और लातीनी मतदाताओं ने रिपब्लिकन पार्टी द्वारा खींचे गए कांग्रेसी जिलों पर मुकदमा दायर किया

A group of Black and Latino voters in North Carolina have filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming that the newly drawn congressional districts by Republican state legislators weaken minority voting power in violation of the U.S. Constitution. The plaintiffs argue that GOP leaders purposefully rearranged groups of voters to minimize the voting strength of minorities while strengthening the Republican Party’s advantage. They are demanding a new map be drawn.

The current congressional map, enacted in October, puts Republicans in a favorable position to win at least 10 of the state’s 14 congressional seats in the upcoming November election. This shift could help Republicans retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Previously, a map drawn by state judges for the 2022 elections resulted in Democrats and Republicans winning seven seats each.

This lawsuit follows a similar one filed in November, which claims that the maps violate the Voting Rights Act. The ongoing legal battles highlight the issues surrounding minority voting rights in North Carolina and the broader impact of gerrymandering on fair representation.

In response to the lawsuit, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore labeled it an effort by “Democratic activists” to create chaos in the upcoming elections. He emphasized that the approved maps will be used in this and future elections.

The lawsuit specifically targets four congressional districts: the 1st, 6th, 12th, and 14th Districts. Plaintiffs argue that these districts were intentionally gerrymandered to weaken minority voting strength and favor Republican candidates. The 6th District, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, was especially affected as minority voters were removed and redistributed to heavily Republican surrounding districts.

While the plaintiffs seek to prevent the use of the current congressional map in elections, they have not immediately requested a temporary restraining order to pause its implementation for the upcoming 2024 elections. Candidate filing for these elections will end on December 15, and primaries are scheduled for March 5.

The lawsuit highlights the historical and ongoing challenges faced by minority populations in North Carolina, citing persistent disparities in political representation. The plaintiffs argue that the newly enacted congressional redistricting plan exacerbates these issues and continues the state’s tradition of packing and cracking minority voters into gerrymandered districts that minimize their voting strength.

Democratic Representative Wiley Nickel of the 13th District expressed his support for the lawsuit, stating that the Republican-drawn maps rob North Carolina voters of their voice in elections. He believes the maps are unconstitutional and illegal, and he is looking forward to the courts addressing the issue.

As the legal battle unfolds, the implications for minority voting rights and fair representation in North Carolina will continue to be closely watched.

वेब स्टोरी में और पढ़ें: उत्तरी कैरोलिना के काले और लातीनी मतदाताओं ने रिपब्लिकन पार्टी द्वारा खींचे गए कांग्रेसी जिलों पर मुकदमा दायर किया