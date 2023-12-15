मार्वल स्टार ज़ोचिटल गोमेज़ ने डांसिंग विद द स्टार्स सीज़न 32 जीता

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars concluded with an exciting finale, crowning Xochitl Gomez as the champion. Gomez, known for her role as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, impressed the judges and viewers throughout the season with her talent and determination.

Gomez’s final two dances during the finale, a foxtrot and a freestyle routine, both received perfect scores. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised Gomez’s freestyle, stating that it showcased a brave and courageous side of her that had never been seen before.

Runner-up Jason Mraz, the surprise contestant of the season, also delivered outstanding performances during the finale. Mraz, who initially underestimated the physicality and athleticism required for dancing, expressed how the experience transformed him as a person. He also revealed his intention to incorporate dance into his future music shows.

While the night was mostly filled with positive moments, there was some drama regarding Inaba’s criticisms. Fans questioned Inaba’s inconsistent scoring and perceived favoritism towards certain contestants.

The finale night also featured the return of previously eliminated couples for a big opening number and special performances, including a dance routine from last season’s winner, Charli D’Amelio.

Xochitl Gomez’s victory on Dancing With the Stars not only solidifies her talent in the entertainment industry but also highlights the importance of representation in popular culture. Her success serves as an inspiration to aspiring dancers and performers everywhere.