The High Cost of Wrongful Convictions: A Burden on Chicago Taxpayers

A recent report has shed light on the exorbitant costs that wrongful conviction cases have incurred on Chicago taxpayers. Since 2000, the city has paid nearly $700 million in settlements and judgments in cases where individuals claimed they were framed by Chicago police. Notably, $138 million of that amount went to outside lawyers who defended the city.

Wrongful conviction cases have become a regular occurrence in Chicago, with settlements and judgments reaching eye-popping figures. Between 2017 and 2020 alone, the city paid $72 million in just 19 wrongful conviction cases, which accounted for almost a third of the $250 million the city paid out in all lawsuits across various departments.

Despite the high costs, critics argue that the city lacks a strategic approach to evaluating these cases and resolving them in a timely manner. This has resulted in prolonged legal battles that not only delay justice for the wrongfully convicted individuals but also add significant burdens to taxpayers.

The report by civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth and his organization, Truth, Hope & Justice, along with various legal firms, suggests that the city is looking at a potential liability of a billion dollars over the last 23 years and expects more cases to come. Stroth emphasizes the need for the city to develop a thorough evaluation process for these cases to prevent further wrongful convictions and reduce financial costs.

Moreover, the report highlights the lack of coordination and data sharing between the Chicago Police Department, the Law Department, and the Risk Management Department, hindering efforts to identify patterns and trends that could mitigate the city’s risk of being sued.

In the face of mounting costs and a backlog of wrongful conviction cases, some advocates argue that the city should adopt a more proactive and systematic approach, similar to what would be expected in a large corporation. This would involve considering the potential costs of settling versus the costs of going to trial, as well as implementing stronger training and compliance procedures to prevent future wrongful convictions.

As Chicago continues to grapple with the consequences of wrongful convictions, it is clear that the financial burden on taxpayers and the human cost endured by the wrongfully convicted individuals call for a comprehensive and strategic response from the city.