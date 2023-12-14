Apple Enhances AR Location Function in iOS 17.2

In its latest iOS update, Apple has introduced improvements to the augmented reality (AR) features in its Maps app. The goal is to enhance the speed and accuracy of AR location functions.

To achieve this, Apple collects data on “feature points” that represent the shape and appearance of stationary objects, such as buildings, when AR features are used in Maps. This data does not include photos or images and cannot be read by individuals.

Using on-device machine learning, Maps compares the collected feature points to Apple Maps reference data that is sent to the iPhone. The camera filters out moving objects like people and vehicles, focusing only on the feature points of stationary objects.

By comparing the feature points to the reference data, Maps can determine a user’s location more precisely and provide detailed walking directions with AR context. The AR Walking directions and Refine Location features refresh Apple’s reference data, further improving the accuracy of augmented reality.

Apple ensures that the collected data is encrypted and not associated with any individual user or Apple ID. The company also adds “noise” to the feature points data using on-device machine learning, making it difficult to reconstruct an image from the data.

Although Apple states that it would be highly unlikely that someone could recreate an image from the feature points data, the encryption and limited access to the data make any attack and recreation even more improbable.

If users prefer not to share AR data with Apple, they have the option to disable the “Improve AR Location Accuracy” toggle in the Settings app, under Privacy and Security and Analytics and Improvements.

With these enhancements, Apple aims to provide users with a faster and more accurate AR experience in the Maps app.