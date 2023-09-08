धावकों के लिए Apple वॉच में सुधार: भविष्य के अपडेट के लिए इच्छा सूची

The upcoming fall hardware unveiling event by Apple, termed “Wonderlust,” is generating excitement among tech enthusiasts as they anticipate the release of new devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. While rumors circulate about the possible introduction of the Apple Watch 9 and updates to the Apple Watch Ultra, it is uncertain whether there will be significant improvements to the Apple Watch lineup this year. Speculation suggests that Apple may focus on minor performance tweaks, as they prepare for the highly anticipated 10th version of the Apple Watch in the following year.

The previous iteration of the Apple Watch, particularly the Apple Watch Ultra, brought notable performance enhancements, including a battery life of up to 36 hours, dual-frequency GPS for enhanced run-tracking accuracy, and an additional side button known as the “action button” for quick app launches or workout initiation. However, there are still features lacking on the Apple Watch that make Garmin or Coros GPS watches more appealing to dedicated runners.

One area that requires improvement is the battery life of the Apple Watch. Although the Apple Watch Ultra showed progress with up to 36 hours of normal usage, it falls short when compared to the endurance of Garmin or Coros GPS watches. Additionally, the ability to create user-generated routes using turn-by-turn directions is highly desirable for runners. While the Apple Watch incorporates a Maps app, it does not allow users to manually select their own routes; instead, it only provides point-to-point directions. In comparison, other watch brands have begun offering this feature, making it a necessary addition to the Apple Watch ecosystem.

Another aspect that could be enhanced is the customization of data screens on the Apple Watch. While the ability to modify metrics exists, the layout and size of the data lines remain fixed. This limitation makes it difficult for runners with less-than-perfect eyesight to read the small digits. The option to personalize the layout and enlarge the text would greatly improve the user experience. Additionally, the compatibility of the Apple Watch with gloves, especially those designed for cold weather, is a feature that many runners desire. Although the Apple Watch Ultra incorporates an “Action” button, allowing limited functions while wearing gloves, expanding its capabilities would be appreciated.

As Apple gears up for the fall hardware unveiling, these desired improvements serve as a wishlist for runners who value the Apple Watch as a fitness companion. While the release of the 10th version of the Apple Watch looms on the horizon, users hope for enhancements that address their specific needs. Whether Apple will make these upgrades in the near future remains to be seen, but the demand for a more runner-friendly Apple Watch ecosystem is evident.

