मौसम की स्थिति के कारण आईएसएस से स्पेसएक्स ड्रैगन कार्गो की पुनः आपूर्ति में देरी हो रही है

Summary: Unfavorable weather conditions caused by a cold front passing through the splashdown zones off the coast of Florida have led to the postponement of the undocking of the SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft from the International Space Station (ISS). NASA and SpaceX are currently evaluating future weather conditions to determine the next available opportunity for undocking, tentatively scheduled for Saturday, December 16, at 5:05 p.m. EST. Coverage of Dragon’s departure will be available on NASA TV, YouTube, and the agency’s website starting at 4:45 p.m. EST. After re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will splash down off the coast of Florida.

With the delay in undocking, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA and Satoshi Furukawa of JAXA have been busy securing bags packed with return cargo and discarded items inside Dragon in preparation for the spacecraft’s return to Earth. Moghbeli has also been working with NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara to tend to biological samples on the station that will be stowed aboard Dragon.

Meanwhile, ESA astronaut and Expedition 70 Commander Andreas Mogensen has been working on the Aquamembrane-3 technology demonstration in the ISS’s Harmony module. This investigation aims to explore the contaminant rejection and water transport capabilities of advanced life support equipment, potentially benefiting future space missions and addressing water scarcity on Earth.

As teams continue to monitor weather conditions, further updates regarding the undocking and return plans for Dragon can be found on NASA’s space station blog.