Apple ने iPhone 15 लाइनअप के लिए बैटरी लाइफ रेटिंग का खुलासा किया

Apple has recently unveiled the official battery life ratings for their latest iPhone 15 lineup. In terms of design, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models closely resemble the iPhone 14, featuring flat sides. However, there are some notable differences, such as more rounded edges and the use of titanium frames for the new Pro models, resulting in a slight reduction in thickness.

Despite these design changes, the battery life specifications of the iPhone 15 models remain on par with their predecessors. For video playback, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can last up to 29 hours, while the iPhone 15 Pro offers up to 23 hours. The iPhone 15 Plus provides up to 26 hours of video playback, and the standard iPhone 15 model offers up to 20 hours.

In terms of audio playback, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro can last up to 95 hours and 75 hours, respectively. The iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 offer up to 100 hours and 80 hours of audio playback.

It’s worth noting that these battery life ratings are consistent with those of the iPhone 14 lineup. Apple has not made significant improvements in this aspect for the iPhone 15 series.

While some users may have hoped for better battery life, it is important to consider that battery life is influenced by various factors, such as screen brightness and the use of power-intensive apps. Additionally, the choice to maintain similar battery life ratings may have been a deliberate decision by Apple to prioritize other features or technological advancements for the iPhone 15 models.

Overall, the iPhone 15 battery specs are in line with the previous generation, providing users with reliable battery performance. However, it remains to be seen how these devices will perform in real-world scenarios.

