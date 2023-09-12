शहर के जीवन

गरेना फ्री फायर: रिडीम कोड के साथ मुफ्त पुरस्कार कैसे प्राप्त करें

Byगेब्रियल बोथा

सितम्बर 12, 2023
Getting rewarded always encourages you for the betterment, especially when it comes to gaming. Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, understands this and constantly offers its players exciting opportunities to earn free in-game items.

Every day, Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes that players can use to collect a variety of rewards, including skins, weapons, costumes, and more. These codes are valid for a limited time, usually between 12 to 18 hours.

To claim your freebies, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes into the designated text box, then click on the confirm button to continue

Step 4: After confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-checking. Tap on ‘OK’ to proceed

Step 5: The codes will be successfully redeemed, and you can now collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.

Today, you have the chance to win a free Gilded Mask, as well as exciting new bundles and skins. However, remember to check back again tomorrow for more free rewards.

Source: Garena Free Fire

परिभाषाएं:
– Redeem codes: Special codes provided by game developers that allow players to claim free in-game items or bonuses.
– Skins: Cosmetics that change the appearance of weapons, characters, or other objects in a game.
– Bundles: A collection of in-game items sold together as a package.
– In-game mail: A section within the game where players can receive messages, rewards, and other items.

