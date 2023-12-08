A recent study using the James Webb Space Telescope has provided new insights into the composition of the enigmatic cloud known as “the Brick” at the center of our galaxy. Contrary to previous estimates, the cloud is not just made up of gas but also contains a significant amount of frozen carbon monoxide. This finding has puzzled scientists and could potentially change our understanding of star formation.

Researchers had expected the dense Brick cloud, which is visually impenetrable and box-shaped, to be a hotbed of new star formation. However, the latest observations did not reveal any hidden, young stars. Instead, the Webb data showed that the Brick is primarily dormant.

The discovery of a large amount of carbon monoxide ice within the Brick raises new questions about the origin and distribution of this frozen compound. The ice could be forming due to the extreme cold of the dust particles inside the cloud, or it could be trapped within water ice. This finding has broader implications for studying dark clouds in the center of the Milky Way and could change how scientists analyze and measure these regions in the future.

Furthermore, the lack of star formation within the Brick remains a mystery. Scientists already know that new stars form from dust clouds and hydrogen molecules. However, they cannot directly observe hydrogen molecules within the Brick because they are invisible to telescopes. Instead, scientists use carbon monoxide as a proxy for estimating the amount of hydrogen present. But the discovery of carbon monoxide ice challenges this assumption and calls into question our understanding of this region.

These new insights into the composition and properties of the Brick cloud have opened up more questions than answers. Scientists are still trying to determine why star formation is not occurring in the Brick, as well as the nature of the strange ridge- and filament-like features observed within the cloud. Further research and analysis will be needed to unravel the mysteries of this enigmatic cloud at the heart of our galaxy.

वेब स्टोरी में और पढ़ें: हमारी आकाशगंगा के केंद्र में रहस्यमय "ईंट" बादल में नई अंतर्दृष्टि