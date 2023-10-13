जेम्स वेब स्पेस टेलीस्कोप ने तारा-निर्माण क्षेत्र की आश्चर्यजनक छवि प्रकट की

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured a stunning image of NGC 346, a star-forming region in the Small Magellanic Cloud. With its powerful instruments that can see far into the infrared, JWST is able to observe through dust and gas, providing valuable data on star formation.

NGC 346, located in a satellite galaxy called the Small Magellanic Cloud, is considered the largest stellar nursery in this region. Unlike our Milky Way galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud is more primitive and lacks heavy elements that are essential for planet formation. This makes it an interesting target for astronomers, as it may provide insights into a period known as “cosmic noon” when star formation peaked billions of years ago.

The image captured by JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) shows blue streaks that are silicates and large ring-shaped molecules called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH). The red glow in the image represents dust heated by the hottest stars in NGC 346. Additionally, the brightest parts of the image indicate dense patches of protostars surrounded by primordial dust.

Astronomers were surprised to find a higher concentration of dust than expected in NGC 346, and they aim to use data from both MIRI and JWST’s NIRCAM instrument to further investigate the conditions in the Small Magellanic Cloud. This research could potentially confirm or challenge current theories about “cosmic noon” and the formation of stars in galaxies with lower levels of heavy elements.

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched in 2021 after two decades of design and construction. Its successful deployment has exceeded expectations, and NASA now estimates that JWST will be able to operate for 20 years instead of the initially planned 10 years. This extended lifespan means that we can look forward to many more years of groundbreaking observations and discoveries from this remarkable space telescope.

स्रोत: नासा