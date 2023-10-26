सेंसिंग मूवमेंट का सार्वभौमिक पैटर्न: इलेक्ट्रिक नाइफ़िश से अंतर्दृष्टि

An electric knifefish conducts intricate movements in the water, similar to how a dog sniffs or a human explores a new environment. In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Machine Intelligence, researchers have unveiled that a diverse range of organisms, including microbes, exhibit this universal pattern of movements to make sense of their surroundings.

Contrary to popular belief, these behaviors are not exclusive to organisms with nervous systems. Noah Cowan, a professor of mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins and the author of the study, emphasized that even organisms as distinct as amoebas display behavior that mirrors a human’s postural balance or a fish hiding in a tube. The convergence of these seemingly unrelated organisms suggests that evolution has arrived at a common solution through diverse underlying mechanisms.

The research team initially set out to unravel the purpose of nervous system activity during animal movement and whether it could be applied to robotics. While observing electric knifefish in an illuminated tank, the researchers noticed that the fish engaged in more frequent back-and-forth movements in the dark, whereas they swayed gently with occasional rapid bursts of movement in well-lit conditions.

In the wild, knifefish have evolved to seek refuge to avoid predators. They utilize weak electric discharges to sense their surroundings and locate shelter. Rapid wiggling enables them to actively explore their environment, particularly in dark water. Interestingly, even in well-lit conditions, knifefish continue to exhibit these rapid movements, albeit less frequently.

According to Debojyoti Biswas, a postdoctoral researcher at Johns Hopkins and the study’s first author, the optimal strategy for organisms is to switch to an exploratory mode when uncertainty is high and revert to an exploitative mode when uncertainty subsides.

The team developed a model that simulated these key sensing behaviors and discovered similar patterns in various other organisms, including amoebas, moths, cockroaches, moles, bats, mice, and humans. Importantly, no previous study that the team encountered violated the discovered rules, highlighting the universality of these behaviors across species, including single-celled organisms such as amoebas sensing electric fields.

The implications of this research extend beyond understanding animal behavior. The insights gained can potentially enhance the performance of autonomous robots, search and rescue drones, and space rovers by incorporating these sensory-dependent movements.

Future studies will investigate whether these findings hold true for other living entities, even including plants.

FAQ

Q: Which organisms exhibit the universal pattern of sensing movements?

A: The study reveals that a wide range of organisms, including microbes, exhibit the universal pattern of sensing movements. These organisms include electric knifefish, amoebas, moths, cockroaches, moles, bats, mice, and even humans.

Q: What is the purpose of these sensing movements?

A: Sensing movements allow organisms to gather information about their environment and make sense of their surroundings. These movements help them navigate and respond to uncertain or unfamiliar situations.

Q: How can these findings be applied to robotics?

A: The insights gained from studying the universal pattern of sensing movements can be employed to enhance the performance of autonomous robots, search and rescue drones, and space rovers. By mimicking these behaviors, robots can improve their perception and adaptability to different environments.