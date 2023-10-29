स्पेसएक्स बैक-टू-बैक मिशनों में 22 स्टारलिंक उपग्रह लॉन्च करेगा

SpaceX is preparing to launch 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California on Sunday, marking the start of a busy day for the company. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base in the early morning hours. If the launch is delayed, there are two backup opportunities available.

Unlike traditional launches, SpaceX will livestream the event on their social media account, allowing space enthusiasts to watch the action in real-time. The broadcast will begin just before liftoff, providing viewers with an up-close look at the rocket’s ascent into the sky.

Once in orbit, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth for a vertical landing on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You,” stationed in the Pacific Ocean. This will mark the seventh successful launch and landing for the rocket’s first stage, highlighting the company’s impressive reusability capabilities.

Approximately 62.5 minutes after liftoff, the 22 Starlink satellites will be deployed from the Falcon 9’s upper stage. These satellites are part of SpaceX’s ambitious goal to create a broadband megaconstellation called Starlink, which aims to provide high-speed internet access globally. Currently, there are around 4,900 operational Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit, with plans to deploy up to 12,000.

This launch is just the beginning of a busy day for SpaceX, as they plan to conduct another mission later in the day. The company will launch an additional 23 Starlink satellites from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the evening. This demonstrates the rapid expansion and progress of the Starlink megaconstellation.

With each successful launch, SpaceX brings us closer to a world where high-speed internet access is available to everyone, no matter where they are located. As the company continues to push boundaries in space technology, the possibilities for global connectivity and exploration expand.

अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न (FAQ)

स्पेसएक्स क्या है?

SpaceX is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company founded by Elon Musk.



What are Starlink satellites?

Starlink satellites are part of SpaceX’s ambitious project to create a global broadband megaconstellation that provides internet access to remote areas.



How many operational Starlink satellites are there?

Currently, there are approximately 4,900 operational Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit.



What is the goal of Starlink?

The goal of Starlink is to provide high-speed internet access globally, bridging the digital divide and connecting underserved communities.



How many Starlink satellites does SpaceX plan to deploy?

SpaceX has permission to deploy up to 12,000 Starlink satellites in total.



