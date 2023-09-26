हार्वेस्ट सुपरमून: सुपरमून से भरी गर्मियों का एक शानदार अंत

The fourth and final supermoon of 2023 is set to illuminate the night sky after sunset on Thursday. Supermoons occur when the moon is at or near its closest distance to Earth during its orbit, resulting in a larger and brighter appearance.

Known as the harvest supermoon, it will reach its peak illumination at approximately 6 a.m. ET on Friday. However, it will still be visible throughout Friday evening as well. This full moon is referred to as the harvest moon because it occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, which took place on September 23. Some also call it the corn moon, symbolizing the end of summer harvests.

The name “harvest moon” can be traced back to the days when farmers relied on moonlight to work in their fields. Before the advent of tractors with headlights, having bright moonlight was essential to ensure the harvest could be completed quickly before rain caused the crops to spoil. As crops ripen in late summer and early autumn, farmers often had to work late into the night. Moonlight became a vital resource for farming, thus giving birth to the term “harvest moon.”

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the first recorded use of the term “harvest moon” dates back to 1706. The moon’s brightness and proximity to the autumnal equinox made it a significant celestial event for farmers throughout history.

Unfortunately, if you miss this week’s supermoon, you’ll have to wait until late summer 2024 to witness the next supermoon in the night sky. Each year typically sees one or two supermoons, making these occurrences relatively rare.

The summer of 2023 has been exceptional in terms of supermoons, with four consecutive supermoons lighting up the sky. Additionally, August featured a rare phenomenon known as a blue moon, which is the second full moon in a single month. The last super blue moon occurred in August 2037, and it’ll be another 14 years before we witness this celestial event again.

So, make sure to take a moment to appreciate the beauty of the harvest supermoon and bid farewell to a summer filled with magnificent lunar displays.

सूत्रों का कहना है:

- किसान पंचांग

- स्काई एंड टेलीस्कोप पत्रिका

– नासा