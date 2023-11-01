अंतरिक्ष तट पर रॉकेट प्रक्षेपण का नया युग

Rocket launches from the Space Coast have reached unprecedented numbers, surpassing the records set during the Space Race in 1966. This year alone, SpaceX and two other companies have already launched double the number of rockets compared to that historic year. The pace shows no signs of slowing down, with an average of one rocket launch every five days, putting the Space Coast on track to exceed 70 launches this year.

The increasing number of launches is a remarkable leap from only 30 launches just three years ago. This year has also witnessed three days with two launches happening within hours of each other. The efficiency and frequency of these launches highlight the advancements in technology and the growing demand for space exploration and commercial access to space.

The majority of the launches, approximately 75%, have taken place from Cape Canaveral’s Station Pad 40, utilized by SpaceX for their Falcon 9 rocket launches. SpaceX has been the driving force behind the surge in launches this year, accounting for 55 out of the 59 launches. Most of these launches have been dedicated to deploying Starlink internet satellites.

This boom in rocket launches is a significant contrast to the state of the Space Coast 12 years ago when the space shuttle program was retired. The region was gripped by uncertainty about its future, as it relied heavily on government-related space activities. However, the emergence of commercial space ventures, like SpaceX, has brought about a paradigm shift. Private companies are now leading the charge, facilitating a new era of space exploration and innovation.

As we look to the future, additional launch sites and landing sites are being developed on Florida’s Space Coast. These expansions hint at the region’s potential for even more rocket launches and an increasingly active presence in the realm of space exploration. Exciting times lie ahead for the Space Coast as it solidifies its position as a hub for space activities.

