शोधकर्ताओं ने स्पाइडर पल्सर PSR J2051-0827 के ग्रहण माध्यम में चुंबकीय क्षेत्र को मापा

Researchers from the Xinjiang Astronomical Observatory (XAO) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have made a significant discovery regarding the magnetic field of a spider pulsar called PSR J2051-0827. Spider pulsars are a type of millisecond pulsar binary system characterized by low-mass companions in short-period orbits. In these systems, the intensive pulsar wind and electromagnetic emission can erode and potentially destroy the companion star.

To investigate the magnetic properties of PSR J2051-0827, the researchers utilized the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST). They focused specifically on studying the polarization characteristics of the pulsar and the presence of a magnetic field within its eclipse medium. The findings of their study were published in The Astrophysical Journal on September 14.

During the egress of the pulsar’s eclipse, the researchers observed a consistent decrease in the rotation measure (RM). This change in RM ranged from 60 to -28.7 rad m-2, indicating the existence of a significant magnetic field within the eclipse medium. Based on this variation in RM, the line-of-sight magnetic field strength was estimated to be 0.1 G.

The researchers also detected a phenomenon known as RM reversal, which may be attributed to changes in the magnetic field strength along the line of sight caused by the binary orbital motion. This RM reversal supports the idea that the immediate environment of the pulsar is complex and magnetized. Additionally, the study suggests that the environments of spider pulsars bear some similarities to those associated with fast radio bursts (FRBs).

The findings of this research contribute to our understanding of the dynamics and properties of spider pulsars and offer insights into the mechanisms responsible for the eclipses observed in these systems. The study provides valuable information regarding the magnetic field conditions in the immediate vicinity of PSR J2051-0827 and opens up new avenues for further investigations in the field of pulsar astronomy.

S. Q. Wang et al, Change of Rotation Measure during the Eclipse of a Black Widow PSR J2051−0827, The Astrophysical Journal (2023). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/acea81

