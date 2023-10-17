प्रकृति का एक प्रस्तावित नियम: प्राकृतिक प्रणालियों में बढ़ती जटिलता

Scientists have proposed a new law to explain the tendency of systems to increase in complexity. This law builds upon Darwin’s theory of evolution and aims to provide a universal explanation for the evolution of physical systems. Led by astrobiologist Dr. Michael L Wong, researchers have described what they refer to as a “missing law of nature”.

The proposed “law of increasing functional information” states that a system will evolve and increase in complexity when many different configurations of the system undergo selection for one or more functions. This law extends the concept of the “survival of the fittest” and includes the selection for stability, novelty, and the ability to continue fundamental processes.

The researchers argue that this law applies to all complex systems, from atomic to planetary scales, including life on Earth and potentially even artificial intelligence. The key concept is the idea of ‘selection for function’, where evolving systems display combinatorial richness and undergo selection based on their ability to perform specific functions.

According to the scientists, formulating this law provides a new perspective on the evolution of diverse systems in the universe. It could have wide-ranging implications for understanding the origins of the universe and how it has developed over time. The researchers suggest that this law may even help predict the development of unfamiliar systems, such as the organic chemistry on Saturn’s moon Titan.

However, not everyone in the scientific community is convinced by this proposed law. Some argue that while diverse systems can emerge in the inanimate world, this does not necessarily require a new underlying principle like Darwinian selection.

This research sheds light on the complex nature of systems and the forces that drive their evolution. It offers a new framework for understanding the evolution of physical systems and how they may interact with artificial intelligence in the future.

