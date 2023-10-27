नासा 2024 में व्यस्त अंतरिक्ष अभियानों की तैयारी कर रहा है

NASA continues to push the boundaries of space exploration with a slew of upcoming missions slated for launch in the coming months. While some have already been covered, such as the Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) and the Artemis II mission, there is another exciting mission on the horizon: the Space X Crew-8 mission.

Scheduled for mid-February 2024, the Crew-8 mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and will involve a crewed flight to the International Space Station (ISS). This marks the eighth operational NASA Commercial Crew flight utilizing a Crew Dragon spacecraft, making it a significant milestone in the agency’s space exploration efforts.

The crew for the mission has been carefully selected, comprising NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick (commander), Michael Barratt (pilot), Jeanette Epps (mission specialist), and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin (mission specialist). Together, they will contribute their expertise and embark on this groundbreaking journey.

In addition to the Crew-8 mission, NASA has a packed schedule for 2024. The Starline Crew Flight Test (CFT) is planned for mid-April, followed by the Crew-9 mission in mid-August. Furthermore, the 10th Crew Rotation Mission is set for early 2025, demonstrating NASA’s commitment to continuous advancements in space exploration.

As NASA prepares for these missions, routine maintenance and processing of the Crew-8 Space X Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft are underway. The attention to detail ensures that all systems are in optimal condition, ensuring a successful launch and mission.

With each mission, NASA pushes the boundaries of human knowledge and propels humanity further into the cosmos. These upcoming missions represent the agency’s relentless pursuit of scientific discovery and pave the way for future space exploration endeavors.

हमारे बारे में:

1. What is the Crew-8 mission?

The Crew-8 mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and involves a crewed flight to the International Space Station utilizing a Crew Dragon spacecraft.

2. Who are the crew members for the Crew-8 mission?

The crew members for the Crew-8 mission include NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick (commander), Michael Barratt (pilot), Jeanette Epps (mission specialist), and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin (mission specialist).

3. What other missions does NASA have planned for 2024?

Other missions planned for 2024 include the Starline Crew Flight Test (CFT) in mid-April, the Crew-9 mission in mid-August, and the 10th Crew Rotation Mission scheduled for early 2025.

4. How is NASA preparing for the upcoming missions?

NASA is currently conducting routine maintenance and processing of the Crew-8 Space X Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft to ensure optimal performance during the mission.

सूत्रों का कहना है:

– NASA Commercial Crew Twitter: https://twitter.com/Commercial_Crew/status/1448006762697675779