New research based on seismic data from the NASA InSight mission has upended our previous understanding of Mars’s liquid iron core. Scientists at ETH Zurich have discovered that not only is the core smaller than previously thought, but it is also surrounded by a 150-kilometer thick layer of molten silicate. These findings shed light on the density and composition of Mars’s core and provide valuable insights into the planet’s formation.

One of the key discoveries is the decrease in the core’s radius. Initially estimated to be between 1,800 and 1,850 kilometers, the new measurements place the core’s radius in the range of 1,650 to 1,700 kilometers. This smaller size implies a higher density than previously estimated, suggesting a core composed of 9 to 15 percent light elements, such as sulfur, carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen.

The presence of a layer of molten silicate surrounding the core is also a surprising revelation. Earth does not possess such a distinct molten layer, making Mars’s interior structure unique. These findings challenge our previous models of planetary interiors and provide a new perspective on the evolution of Mars.

The composition of Mars’s core offers clues about its early formation. The significant amount of light elements suggests that the core formed early in the history of the solar system, possibly during the time when the Sun was still surrounded by nebula gas, providing a source for these elements to accumulate.

This research has profound implications for our understanding of Mars and its geological history. By studying seismic data and combining it with computer simulations, scientists can continue to uncover new insights into the inner workings of the Red Planet. As we gather more data and refine our models, we will undoubtedly gain a deeper understanding of Mars’s unique composition and the processes that shaped it.

आम सवाल-जवाब

1. How did scientists determine the composition of Mars’s core?

Scientists analyzing seismic data collected by the InSight mission compared it with first-principles simulations of the seismic properties of liquid metal alloys. This combination of data and simulations allowed them to determine the composition and density of Mars’s core.

2. Why is the presence of a molten silicate layer significant?

The presence of a molten silicate layer surrounding Mars’s core is significant because it is not observed in Earth’s interior structure. This difference provides valuable insights into Mars’s distinct geological history and evolutionary processes.

3. What does the smaller size of Mars’s core imply?

The smaller size of Mars’s core, together with its unchanged mass, indicates a higher density. This means that the core contains fewer light elements than previously estimated. The smaller size and higher density align with typical planet formation scenarios.

4. What does the composition of Mars’s core tell us about its formation?

The significant presence of light elements in Mars’s core suggests an early formation, possibly during the time when the Sun was still surrounded by nebula gas. This provides clues about the planet’s early history and the accumulation of light elements in its core.

5. How can studying seismic data help us understand Mars’s interior?

Seismic data collected from Mars allows scientists to analyze the planet’s internal structure and composition. By studying the characteristics of marsquakes and combining them with simulations, researchers can gain valuable insights into the inner workings of the Red Planet and its geological processes.