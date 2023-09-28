JWST अवलोकन से पता चलता है कि तारकीय संदूषण TRAPPIST-1b एक्सोप्लैनेट के मापन में हस्तक्षेप कर रहा है

New observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) indicate that the behavior of the host star of the TRAPPIST-1b exoplanet may be impacting accurate measurements of the exoplanet. Earlier this year, it was discovered that TRAPPIST-1b, a rocky exoplanet located 40 light-years away, does not have a detectable atmosphere to shield it from the radiation of its host star.

The recent near-infrared spectroscopic observations by the JWST, led by astronomer Olivia Lim of the University of Montreal, suggest that stellar contamination may result in false detections of molecules that are not actually related to the exoplanet. Ryan MacDonald, an astrophysicist at the University of Michigan, explains that the star is the dominating factor in the observations, affecting other planets in the system as well.

The variations in a star’s brightness caused by starspots and faculae can have a significant impact on spectroscopic examinations of exoplanet atmospheres. When an exoplanet transits in front of its host star, the star’s light dims slightly, allowing scientists to study changes in the spectrum of light that can determine the presence of specific molecules. However, the recent observations reveal that stellar activity, such as flares and other unpredictable events, can contaminate the spectroscopic data.

To ensure accurate interpretation of the data, the research team modeled the stellar contamination and conducted analyses of the data both with and without the contamination removed. Both results showed that the spectrum with TRAPPIST-1b was similar to the spectrum without, confirming earlier findings that the exoplanet lacks an atmosphere.

These findings are crucial as the TRAPPIST-1 system contains seven exoplanets, and three of them are in the star’s habitable zone. With the knowledge that stellar contamination could affect results, scientists can now take this into consideration when studying these potentially habitable planets.

Further theoretical work and/or observations of the host star are necessary to better understand the contribution of stellar contamination to future transmission spectra.

– Exoplanets: Planets that orbit a star outside of our solar system.

– Mid-infrared photometric observations: Measurements of the intensity of infrared light emitted from an object at a specific wavelength range.

– Near-infrared spectroscopic observations: Analysis of the interaction between light and matter in the near-infrared range to gather information about the composition and properties of objects.

– Spectroscopic observations: The study of the interaction between electromagnetic radiation and matter, used to determine the composition and characteristics of objects by analyzing their emitted or absorbed light.

– Stellar contamination: Interference caused by variations in brightness and activity of a star when observing an exoplanet.

– The Astrophysical Journal Letters: A peer-reviewed scientific journal that publishes research in astrophysics and astronomy.

