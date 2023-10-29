अंतरिक्ष स्टेशनों के भविष्य की खोज: अंतर्राष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन से परे विकास

The International Space Station (ISS) is nearing a significant milestone – its 25th anniversary in orbit around our planet. Over the years, the ISS has served as a temporary home for hundreds of astronauts and hosted a variety of experiments, ranging from studying the effects of weightlessness on living creatures to investigating dark matter and Earth’s ozone layers. However, the station’s days are numbered. With air leaks, thruster failures, and other mishaps plaguing the aging spacecraft, Nasa has decided to terminate the ISS in 2031.

But what have we learned from the ISS, and was it worth the £120bn investment? Many scientists argue that the valuable insights gained from living and working in zero gravity justify the enormous cost. This knowledge will prove essential as humanity ventures back to the moon and prepares for long-duration trips to Mars and beyond. The ISS has demonstrated that humans can thrive in outer space, a vital lesson for our future exploration endeavors.

On the other hand, critics contend that the funds allocated to the ISS could have been better spent on alternative projects. The US had to choose between the ISS and a proposed particle accelerator in the 1990s, ultimately opting for the space station due to political reasons. This decision left Europe free to develop its Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which has since yielded numerous scientific breakthroughs. With this in mind, some argue that robotic exploration is becoming increasingly capable, rendering human presence in space less necessary for scientific research.

While the ISS is set for termination, space stations are not disappearing from the night sky. Several countries, including the US, Europe, Japan, Canada, India, and China, have plans for new orbiting laboratories. China’s Tiangong station, already operational, is set to exceed the lifespan of the ISS. Furthermore, the US, in collaboration with other nations, plans to construct Gateway, a smaller space station that will orbit the moon. Gateway will serve as a research base and enable the exploration and eventual establishment of a permanent crewed presence on the lunar surface.

The emergence of private companies, such as Axiom, is also expected to revolutionize the space station market. Axiom aims to add four new habitats to the ISS, accommodating sponsored astronauts who will conduct research and scientific work in space. These habitats will be launched using privately owned rockets, and eventually detach as a single new space station before the ISS is de-orbited.

As we bid farewell to the ISS, we embark on a new era of space exploration. Private ventures and international collaborations will shape the future of space stations, enabling us to unlock the mysteries of the universe and pave the way for humanity’s continued journey beyond Earth.

FAQ

1. What are the main findings from the ISS?

The ISS has provided valuable insights into living and working in zero gravity. It has shown that humans can adapt and thrive in space, which is crucial for future long-duration missions and settlement on other celestial bodies.

2. Could the funds invested in the ISS have been better utilized elsewhere?

Critics argue that alternative projects, such as the proposed particle accelerator, could have been more cost-effective and scientifically productive. However, proponents highlight the unique knowledge gained from the ISS and its importance for future space exploration.

3. What is the future of space stations?

Several countries, including the US, Europe, Japan, Canada, India, and China, have plans for new space stations. These stations will serve as research bases, facilitate lunar exploration, and contribute to the establishment of permanent crewed outposts on the moon and beyond.

4. How will private companies shape the space station market?

Private companies like Axiom are entering the space station market, adding new habitats and offering opportunities for sponsored astronauts to conduct research in space. These companies aim to revolutionize space exploration and open up new possibilities for scientific advancement.