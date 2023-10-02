हबल स्पेस टेलीस्कोप ने उच्च-द्रव्यमान तारे के निर्माण की शानदार छवि खींची

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of a region known as G35.2-0.7N, which is characterized by its high-mass star formation. Located approximately 7200 light-years from Earth in the Aquila constellation, this area is home to at least one B-type star. These stars are so massive that they will eventually end their lives in destructive supernovae. However, even in their formation stage, these stars have a significant impact on their surroundings.

The image, taken with Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3, reveals a powerful protostellar jet launched by the B-type star. This jet is responsible for the radiant display seen in the image. The data used to create this image were primarily collected for specific research purposes, including the measurement of ionization in the jets emitted by the buried protostar within G35.2-0.7N.

Protostellar jets are massive collimated beams of matter that are ejected from protostars. These jets extend in relatively straight lines and produce a spectacular visual display. In the image, much of the nebula appears dark, as the light is blocked by dense dust clouds. However, the central region reveals the star and the jet of material it is emitting. The bright orange streak represents a cavity in the dust carved out by the strength of the jet.

This breathtaking image showcases the stunning beauty and complexity of high-mass star formation. It provides valuable insights into the processes and mechanisms involved in the formation of these massive stars. The Hubble Space Telescope continues to contribute to our understanding of the universe and the incredible phenomena that occur within it.

– Hubble Space Telescope: A space telescope launched in 1990 by NASA, named after astronomer Edwin Hubble. It is one of the largest and most versatile telescopes used to observe the universe.

– B-type star: The second most massive type of star, which will eventually end its life in a supernova explosion.

– Protostellar jet: An enormous collimated beam of matter ejected from a protostar during its formation.

– Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Fedriani, J. Tan

