Newly-Discovered Mosasaur Species Named After Norse Sea Serpent

Paleontologists have recently uncovered a new species of the massive marine reptile known as a mosasaur. The fossils were found near the North Dakota town of Walhalla and have been named Jormungandr walhallaensis, after the mythical Norse sea serpent Jormungandr that was fathered by the trickster god Loki. The researchers detailed their findings in the Bulletin of the American Museum of Natural History.

The fossil, known as NDGS 10838, includes a nearly complete skull with distinct features that made classification challenging for scientists. While it shares some characteristics with the larger mosasaur genus Mosasaurus and the smaller genus Clidastes, its combination of traits led researchers to determine that it represents a previously unknown genus and species of mosasaur. Jormungandr walhallaensis would have measured about 24 feet long and had a slender face, distinguishing it from its mosasaur relatives.

Mosasaurs were top predators that lived in the oceans during the Cretaceous Period, swimming alongside dinosaurs but being more closely related to modern lizards and snakes. While mosasaur fossils have been found before, the discovery of Jormungandr walhallaensis sheds new light on the diverse forms that this group of marine reptiles could take. However, the researchers acknowledge that more fossils of the newfound species are needed to better understand its place on the mosasaur evolutionary tree.

The fossil also exhibited bite marks on its vertebrae, suggesting that the animal was either attacked towards the end of its life or had its remains scavenged after death. Further research will be conducted to investigate these marks. Overall, the discovery of Jormungandr walhallaensis provides valuable insights into the evolutionary history of mosasaurs and contributes to our understanding of the rich diversity of these apex predators that inhabited the seas millions of years ago.

अक्सर पूछे गए प्रश्न

मोसासौर क्या है?

A mosasaur is a type of marine reptile that lived during the Cretaceous Period, approximately 98 million to 66 million years ago. They were top predators and are more closely related to modern lizards and snakes than to dinosaurs.

Why was the mosasaur named after Jormungandr?

The mosasaur was named Jormungandr walhallaensis after the Norse sea serpent Jormungandr, which was said to be fathered by the trickster god Loki. The name was chosen due to the creature’s resemblance to the mythical sea serpent and its place of discovery near Walhalla, a town that shares its name with the Norse Valhalla.

What is the significance of the discovery?

The discovery of the new mosasaur species, Jormungandr walhallaensis, provides valuable insights into the diverse forms that mosasaurs could take. It contributes to our understanding of the evolutionary history of these apex predators and expands our knowledge of marine life during the Cretaceous Period.

Where were the fossils found?

The fossils of Jormungandr walhallaensis were discovered near the town of Walhalla in North Dakota.

How long was the newly-discovered mosasaur?

Based on the fossils, it is estimated that Jormungandr walhallaensis measured about 24 feet long.