क्लारा कार्वर पुरस्कार विश्लेषणात्मक कंपन स्पेक्ट्रोस्कोपी में युवा शोधकर्ताओं को सम्मानित करता है

The Coblentz Society has established the Clara Carver Award to recognize exceptional contributions by young individuals in applied analytical vibrational spectroscopy. This prestigious award acknowledges the outstanding work carried out in the field of infrared (IR), terahertz (THz), or Raman spectroscopy in applied analytical vibrational spectroscopy.

Associate Professor Ishan Barman from the Johns Hopkins University has been named the recipient of this year’s Clara Carver Award. He is a leading researcher in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, with joint appointments in Oncology and Radiology and Radiological Science.

The award will be presented at the annual SciX conference, scheduled to take place from October 8 to October 13, in Sparks, Nevada. Ishan Barman spoke to us about his recent research in combining Raman spectroscopy and quantitative phase microscopy to investigate the morphomolecular changes induced by Bacteroides fragilis toxin (BFT) in breast cancer cells.

Raman spectroscopy was chosen as the method of analysis due to its unique ability to provide detailed molecular information without the need for labels or stains. Unlike other spectroscopic techniques, Raman spectroscopy is non-invasive and can directly analyze the molecular composition of cells and tissues in their native state. This made it an ideal choice for studying the subtle changes induced by microbiota-secreted metabolites in cancer cells.

The technique employed by Ishan Barman and his colleagues offers a non-invasive, label-free approach to studying the interactions between microbiota and cancer cells at the single-cell level. Traditional assays used in this area often involve the introduction of exogenous labels or dyes, which can potentially alter cell behavior. The label-free approach allows for the observation and analysis of cells in their natural state, without perturbing their environment.

Combining Raman spectroscopy with quantitative phase microscopy enables the capture of morphological and molecular information from cells. This multimodal approach provides a more comprehensive understanding of how microbiota influence cancer cell behavior, which traditional methods lack.

Machine learning plays a crucial role in analyzing the complex data generated by Raman spectroscopy. It assists in identifying patterns, trends, and differences within the data that might be challenging for human analysts to discern. Machine learning algorithms bring precision and objectivity to the analysis, enhancing the robustness and reliability of the findings.

The research conducted by Ishan Barman and his team revealed a “BFT memory” effect, where short-term exposure to microbiota-secreted metabolites had lasting effects on cancer cell behavior. The biomolecular changes induced by BFT not only persisted but were potentially enhanced after tumor growth, indicating the significance of microbiota-cancer cell interactions in shaping cancer progression.

While the study provides valuable insights, it is essential to acknowledge its limitations. The research focused on a specific microbiota-secreted metabolite (BFT), and there are many other metabolites and interactions to explore. Moreover, the complexity of the microbiome and its influence on cancer is still not fully understood.

This groundbreaking work has the potential to advance our understanding of the long-term impact of microbiota on cancer progression. By gaining a more comprehensive understanding of these interactions, novel therapeutic targets and strategies for managing cancer in the context of the microbiome can be identified.

Source: The Coblentz Society, Johns Hopkins University

परिभाषाएं:

– Analytical vibrational spectroscopy: a branch of spectroscopy that uses vibrational energy levels of molecules to study their chemical properties

– Raman spectroscopy: a spectroscopic technique used to analyze the molecular composition of cells and tissues in their native state

– Microbiome: the microorganisms, their genetic material, and their environment in a particular habitat or community