शुष्क क्षेत्रों को कार्बन सिंक में बदलना: जलवायु परिवर्तन से निपटने के लिए एक नवीन दृष्टिकोण

In a recent opinion paper published in Trends in Plant Science, a team of plant scientists led by Heribert Hirt from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology proposes a groundbreaking method to sequester carbon dioxide and combat climate change. The researchers suggest transforming arid regions into carbon sinks, without compromising agricultural needs or food production.

With carbon dioxide levels reaching the highest level in 2 million years, the urgency to find solutions beyond emission reduction is evident. Rising temperatures, melting ice sheets, rising sea levels, and extreme weather patterns threaten the very foundations of human civilization. Capturing and storing CO2 already present in the atmosphere is vital, and reforestation has been considered a promising strategy. However, it often clashes with agricultural requirements.

The researchers propose re-greening deserts by restoring ecosystem functions and promoting carbon sequestration as the preferred strategy. By engineering ideal combinations of plants, soil microbes, and soil type, arid ecosystems can evolve into efficient carbon-capture systems with improved soil health, enhanced photosynthetic efficiency, and larger root biomass. The advantage of reclaiming arid regions is that they do not compete with lands used in agriculture and food production.

Arid regions cover approximately one-third of the Earth’s land surface. While these areas are typically characterized by minimal vegetation due to water scarcity, certain plants have adapted to survive under these harsh conditions. Some utilize unique photosynthesis methods, others have specialized root systems, and a few produce oxalates that can convert into water during droughts.

The researchers highlight the oxalate-carbonate pathway as a crucial mechanism for transforming arid lands into carbon sinks. Soil microbes consume oxalates as their primary carbon source, releasing carbonate molecules into the soil. In calcium-rich and alkaline soils, these molecules react with calcium to form stable calcium carbonate deposits. Through this biogeochemical process, around one out of every sixteen photosynthetically fixed carbon atoms can be sequestered into carbonates.

To initiate this transformation, the researchers propose the creation of “fertility islands” – small pockets of revived habitat where plants and microbes can flourish and gradually spread, eventually covering the entire arid landscape with vegetation.

While the potential of this method is promising, there are challenges to overcome. Slower plant growth in arid conditions may limit the pace of carbon sequestration. Additionally, the adoption and effectiveness of this approach depend on the commitment and support of countries with arid regions.

Re-greening arid lands could not only sequester immense amounts of carbon but also restore ecosystems and breathe life into some of the most barren places on Earth. As the global community searches for effective solutions to the climate crisis, this innovative approach offers a ray of hope and potential for a sustainable future.

