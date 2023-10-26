वैज्ञानिकों ने पूर्वी अंटार्कटिका में प्राचीन परिदृश्य का पता लगाया

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in East Antarctica, uncovering an ancient landscape that lay hidden beneath the ice sheet. By utilizing satellite data and ice-penetrating radar, researchers were able to map an area of 32,000 square kilometers and reveal a landscape that once resembled the hills and valleys of present-day North Wales, according to a CNN report.

The study, published in the Journal Nature Communications, aimed to understand the evolution of the ice sheet over time and explore the appearance of the land prior to being buried under the ice. Stewart Jamieson, the lead study author and a professor in the department of geography at the University of Durham, described the hidden landscape as “less well known than the surface of Mars.”

Jamieson emphasized the importance of studying the land beneath the ice sheet as it plays a significant role in controlling the flow of ice in Antarctica and its response to climate change. The preserved condition of this ancient landscape is remarkable, as the movement of the ice would typically erode and shape the land over time.

This discovery offers valuable insights into the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet, which has the potential to raise sea levels by 60 meters as global temperatures continue to rise. The study suggests that Earth’s climate may be heading towards conditions similar to those when this landscape emerged millions of years ago, with temperatures significantly higher than today.

Using geophysical data, scientists were able to uncover interconnected valleys beneath the 2-kilometer-thick ice sheet. While the research does not provide direct evidence of life that may have thrived in this ancient landscape, the presence of past rivers indicates that vegetation likely flourished.

This groundbreaking discovery opens new avenues for further exploration and understanding of the Earth’s past climates and the potential impact of future climate change. As scientists continue to delve into the secrets hidden beneath Antarctica’s icy surface, they hope to uncover more about our planet’s ancient history and its implications for the future.

अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न (FAQ)

1. How was the ancient landscape in East Antarctica discovered?

The ancient landscape in East Antarctica was discovered using satellite data and ice-penetrating radar. These remote sensing techniques allowed scientists to map an area of 32,000 square kilometers and reveal the hidden landscape beneath the ice sheet.

2. What does the discovery tell us about the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet?

The discovery of the well-preserved ancient landscape offers valuable insights into the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet. This ice sheet has the potential to significantly contribute to rising sea levels due to its vast ice volume. By understanding the history and characteristics of the land beneath the ice sheet, scientists can better comprehend how it may respond to climate change in the past, present, and future.

3. What significance does this discovery have for climate change research?

This discovery has significant implications for climate change research, as it provides insights into past climate conditions that resemble what we may experience in the future. By studying the ancient landscape, scientists can gain a better understanding of how Earth’s climate has changed over millions of years and how it may change as temperatures continue to rise.

4. What is the impact of the East Antarctic ice sheet on sea levels?

The East Antarctic ice sheet contains enough ice to potentially raise sea levels by 60 meters. Understanding the stability and behavior of this ice sheet is crucial in predicting and mitigating the impacts of rising sea levels due to global warming.

5. Could the ancient landscape have supported life?

While the research does not provide direct evidence of ancient life, the presence of past rivers suggests that the ancient landscape may have supported vegetation. Further studies and exploration are needed to uncover any traces of ancient life that may have thrived in this hidden landscape.