Dr. Jin Shi, Director and Chief Scientist of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University Chongqing Institute of Artificial Intelligence, believes that AI-aided drug design has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry. In an exclusive interview with Bridging News, Dr. Jin stated that utilizing computer-aided drug design can significantly reduce research and development timelines and costs, thereby facilitating the development of new drugs.

To further this goal, the Shanghai Jiao Tong University Chongqing AI Research Institute recently unveiled its multi-agent intelligence software, RandBatch. This cutting-edge software is based on the team’s innovative Random Batch Methods for interacting particle systems and molecular dynamics. By reducing the computation of interaction particles, RandBatch overcomes computational challenges caused by insufficient computing power and significantly reduces computational costs.

The applications of RandBatch are broad and span various fields, including swarm intelligence, materials science, biomedical research, social sciences, molecular dynamics, and optimization models. Dr. Jin emphasized the significance of swarm intelligence, describing it as a hot topic in interdisciplinary fields such as information science and biology. The interplay between entities within a group offers rapid and precise solutions for tasks such as traffic control, crowd prediction, logistics management, and planning for large-scale clusters.

One notable achievement of the RandBatch software is its ability to facilitate the development of high-performance new materials. By conducting large-scale, rapid simulations using molecular dynamics, the team successfully designed a novel conductive polymer dielectric. This innovation boasts a 50% improvement in performance compared to traditional capacitors and accelerates the development process through guided synthesis experiments.

Additionally, RandBatch utilizes free energy perturbation to accurately calculate the drug molecule-target binding free energy, achieving an accuracy of 1.10 kcal/mol on multiple drug targets. The algorithm designed by the team rivals the highest industry benchmark while significantly improving calculation speed.

The Shanghai Jiao Tong University Chongqing Institute of Artificial Intelligence has signed strategic cooperation agreements with 19 companies, including CISDI China Mobile, during the conference. These agreements cover various domains such as technology development, cloud services, big data, and business applications, highlighting the diverse and versatile applications of RandBatch.

The institute aims to continue advancing the development and iterative upgrades of RandBatch, including optimization algorithms for machine learning and deep neural networks. Through collaborative projects with enterprises, the team plans to create molecular dynamics databases for materials and offer technical support.

Overall, the unveiling of RandBatch in Chongqing represents a significant step towards utilizing AI-aided drug design to revolutionize the healthcare industry and drive technological innovation in various sectors.

सूत्रों का कहना है:

– Bridging News, garnered from an exclusive interview with Dr. Jin Shi, Director and Chief Scientist of Shanghai Jiao Tong University Chongqing Institute of Artificial Intelligence.