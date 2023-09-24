घूमते हुए ब्लैक होल आसपास की गैस डिस्क को फाड़ देते हैं, क्वासर के नाटकीय व्यवहार की व्याख्या करते हैं

Researchers from Northwestern University have conducted high-resolution 3D simulations that reveal how spinning black holes tear apart the surrounding space-time, resulting in the violent destruction of gas disks known as accretion disks. This phenomenon has a significant impact on the behavior of some of the brightest objects in the night sky, such as quasars.

In the simulations, the researchers found that the inner ring of the accretion disk is first devoured by the black hole, leaving behind a gap. Debris from the outer subdisk then spills into the gap, refilling it, and the process repeats. Surprisingly, this eat-refill-eat cycle happens within months, much faster than previously thought.

This discovery helps explain the drastic variations observed in quasars, which are believed to result from the interaction between black holes and their gas-filled accretion disks. Classical accretion disk theory had difficulty explaining the fast changes observed in quasars, but the simulations provide a potential explanation. The brightening and dimming of quasars are consistent with the destruction of the inner part of the accretion disk.

Until now, researchers had assumed that accretion disks were orderly and aligned with the rotation of the black hole. However, the simulations suggest that these disks are actually much more turbulent and messy. The gas dynamics, magnetic fields, and general relativity play a crucial role in the behavior of the accretion disk.

The simulations demonstrate that the spinning black hole’s frame-dragging effect causes the entire disk to wobble, similar to a gyroscope. This warps the disk, leading to collisions between gas particles and the creation of bright shocks that drive material toward the black hole. Eventually, the innermost region of the disk breaks apart from the rest, resulting in the independent evolution of subdisks.

The tearing region, where the inner and outer subdisks disconnect, is where the feeding frenzy begins. The rotation of the black hole competes with the friction and pressure in the disk, resulting in the inner and outer disks colliding. The outer disk shaves off layers of the inner disk, pushing it inward. The black hole’s gravity then pulls gas from the outer region to refill the inner region.

This new understanding of the dynamics of accretion disks and black holes sheds light on the behavior of quasars, especially changing-look quasars that appear to turn on and off over short time periods. The fast eat-refill-eat cycles observed in the simulations align with the faster changes seen in these quasars.

Further research into the complex behavior of black holes and their accretion disks will help astronomers better understand the universe’s most extreme objects and phenomena.

सूत्रों का कहना है:

- नॉर्थवेस्टर्न यूनिवर्सिटी

– Study led by Nick Kaaz, Northwestern University