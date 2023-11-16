बारिश की जगह रेत से भरा आश्चर्यजनक ग्रह

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has made an extraordinary discovery – a planet where grains of sand fall from the sky in place of rain, according to a recent report by The Guardian. This intriguing planet, named Wasp-107b, resides in the constellation of Virgo, approximately 200 light years away from Earth. While the planet’s water and cloud cycles bear resemblance to our own, its clouds are composed of silicate, resulting in sand-filled precipitations.

Wasp-107b, often referred to as the “cotton floss”, stands out from other gas giants due to its comparably low density. Despite being similar in size to Jupiter, this exoplanet is considerably lighter, weighing approximately the same as Neptune. The rarity of Wasp-107b’s lightness allows scientists to probe its atmosphere with exceptional depth. Professor Leen Decin, the lead author of the research from the Catholic Institute (KU) Leuven, remarks, “In fact, the density of this airy planet is one of the lowest we’ve ever seen. That allows us to go very deeply into the planet’s atmosphere.”

The team of European astronomers studied Wasp-107b’s atmosphere using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). In their analysis, they made unprecedented observations of the exoplanet’s atmospheric composition, revealing the presence of water vapor, sulfur dioxide, and silicate sand clouds. This marks the first time astronomers have successfully examined the chemical makeup of clouds on exoplanets.

Interestingly, Wasp-107b’s atmosphere operates similarly to Earth’s water cycle, albeit with a sandy twist. The rising silicate vapor condenses into minuscule sand particles, originating from the planet’s hotter and lower atmospheric regions. Eventually, these sand clouds amass enough density to fall back down to the lower layers of the planet’s atmosphere.

The discovery of sand-laden clouds on Wasp-107b holds significant scientific importance. Professor Decin states that the finding, achieved through JWST’s MIRI instrument, is a noteworthy milestone that enhances our understanding of planetary formation and evolution within our own Solar System. Dr. Joanna Barstow, a planetary scientist at Open University working on independent JWST measurements of the same planet, expresses excitement about the unexpected data quality and knowledge gained from this fluffy exoplanet.

हमारे बारे में:

Q: How far is Wasp-107b from Earth?

A: Wasp-107b is approximately 200 light years away from Earth.

Q: What are the clouds on Wasp-107b made of?

A: The clouds on Wasp-107b are composed of silicate sand.

Q: How did scientists study Wasp-107b’s atmosphere?

A: Scientists used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) to study Wasp-107b’s atmosphere.

Q: What is unique about Wasp-107b compared to other gas giants?

A: Wasp-107b is significantly less dense than other gas giants, despite its similarity in size to Jupiter.