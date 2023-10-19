एसटीएस-58: अंतरिक्ष में जीवन विज्ञान अनुसंधान का संचालन

On October 18, 1993, space shuttle Columbia embarked on the STS-58 Spacelab Life Sciences 2 (SLS-2) mission. This mission aimed to advance the understanding of physiological adaptation to spaceflight through a series of cutting-edge experiments. The seven-member crew of STS-58 consisted of Commander John E. Blaha, Pilot Richard A. Searfoss, Payload Commander Dr. M. Rhea Seddon, Mission Specialists William S. McArthur, Dr. David A. Wolf, Shannon M. Lucid, and Payload Specialist Dr. Martin J. Fettman.

The main objective of the mission was to study the cardiovascular, pulmonary, regulatory, neurovestibular, and musculoskeletal systems to gain insights into the physiological responses to spaceflight. Over the course of 14 days, the crew performed 14 experiments, with eight of them involving the astronauts as test subjects and the remaining six using laboratory rats.

To optimize the science return for the principal investigators, the original Spacelab-4 mission, which was oversubscribed, was divided into two missions. This STS-58 mission, as the second part, was named SLS-2. The previous SLS-1 mission had taken place in June 1991 and involved nine experiments conducted by a seven-member crew.

Space shuttle Columbia lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying out the 15th launch of its lifetime. The crew worked in the Spacelab module, which was mounted in the shuttle’s payload bay. This module had been developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and had been used in previous missions as well.

The experiments on STS-58 required the crew members to collect and analyze extensive data, both before and during the mission. For example, Lucid and Fettman had catheters threaded through their arm veins into their hearts to directly measure the effect of weightlessness on central venous pressure. The crew also studied sensory motor adaptation, utilizing a rotating dome with colored dots and a rotating chair to measure astronauts’ perception and reflexes in weightlessness.

In addition to the scientific experiments, the crew engaged in other activities, such as participating in the Extended Duration Orbiter Medical Program and communicating with people on the ground through the Shuttle Amateur Radio Experiment. They also took the opportunity to capture more than 4,000 photographs of Earth below.

Overall, the STS-58 mission was a significant milestone in life sciences research conducted in space. It provided valuable insights into physiological adaptation to spaceflight and paved the way for future missions and experiments in this field.

