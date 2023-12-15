नासा क्षुद्रग्रह नमूना कनस्तर खोलने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहा है, 2024 की शुरुआत में खुलने की उम्मीद है

NASA is facing challenges in opening the canister containing rocks and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu. The space agency anticipates that the canister will be opened sometime in early 2024, after developing new tools to safely extract the sample while preserving its integrity.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, launched in 2016, successfully reached Bennu in 2018 and collected samples in 2020. This marked NASA’s first attempt at retrieving a sample from an asteroid in space. The samples were sealed inside a sampler head called TAGSAM, which has proven to be difficult to open since returning to Earth.

NASA’s curation team has been working tirelessly to open TAGSAM. Two of the fasteners on the sampler head could not be removed with the current tools, preventing access to the sample stored inside. However, the team managed to collect some material from the outside of the canister and has already exceeded NASA’s goal of collecting 60 grams of surface material from Bennu.

Preliminary analysis of the collected samples has revealed an abundance of carbon and water molecules, supporting the theory that asteroids may have delivered the building blocks of life to Earth. Scientists are excited about the potential discoveries that may come from further analysis once the canister is opened.

While NASA temporarily halted its efforts to open the canister in November, the agency is now focused on developing and testing new tools made of contamination-compliant materials. These tools will ensure the safe retrieval of the sample from TAGSAM. Depending on the timeline for building and testing, NASA expects to open the canister in the first quarter of 2024.

The ultimate goal is to extract the sample and distribute it to international teams of scientists for analysis. By studying the material from Bennu, researchers hope to gain insights into the origins of our solar system. Despite the challenges, NASA remains determined to unlock the secrets held within the asteroid samples and further our understanding of the universe.