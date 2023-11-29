Ireland’s First Satellite Set to Launch, Marking a Milestone for the Nation

Ireland is on the brink of a historic moment as it prepares to launch its first satellite, EIRSAT-1, into orbit. The small “cubesat” satellite, measuring smaller than an average shoebox, is scheduled to be deployed on the Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket from a location in California.

Dr. David McKeown, from UCD School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, expressed his excitement, stating, “This is a significant milestone for Ireland, as we are about to embark on our journey into space. It not only showcases our space technology capabilities but also highlights our contribution to the rapidly expanding global space industry.”

Developed under the guidance of the European Space Agency’s “Fly your Satellite!” student program, the cube satellite was meticulously designed, built, and tested at UCD. Dr. McKeown, currently in California for the launch, emphasized the team’s feelings of apprehension mixed with optimism. He mentioned, “After six years of planning, building, and testing, we believe we are as prepared as we can be for this momentous occasion.”

Assuming a successful launch and deployment, the team will anxiously await the first signal indicating EIRSAT-1 is functioning properly. Dr. McKeown, the engineering manager of the EIRSAT-1 team, explained, “Forty-five minutes after the satellite is deployed, the antennas will deploy and initiate transmission. Roughly two hours later, it will pass over UCD’s ground station, where we have the potential to receive our first signals – an event we refer to as acquisition of signal or AoS.”

Functioning in low-Earth orbit, EIRSAT-1’s primary objective is to collect data on gamma-ray bursts, luminous explosions occurring in the universe. Additionally, it will assess the performance of a new attitude control system devised by UCD engineers and evaluate thermal coating samples located at the satellite’s top.

What happens if the launch and deployment encounter unforeseen challenges? Dr. McKeown assured, “Even if everything does not proceed flawlessly, reaching the launch pad itself is a tremendous achievement. The project has served as a unique educational experience, involving over 50 PhD students. We have made significant strides in satellite design, testing, and verification, evolving from having minimal expertise to generating flight-qualified hardware.”

The EIRSAT-1 project has garnered support from various entities, including the ESA Education Office, Science Foundation Ireland, the Irish Research Council, Enterprise Ireland, UCD, Openet, the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and the Irish European Space Education Resource Office.

